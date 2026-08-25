AIxCrypto Provides Additional Context on Schedule 14C Filing and Disciplined Capital Strategy to Advance RoboShare's Next Stage of Growth

No shares have been issued or sold under the ELOC to date, and AIxC has raised no capital under the facility.

The Schedule 14C does not itself result in any issuance of shares or require AIxC to draw capital under the ELOC.

AIxC retains discretion over whether, when and how much capital to access and intends to evaluate future utilization based on business needs, market conditions and potential dilution to existing stockholders.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIXC) ("AIxC" or the "Company") today provided additional context regarding its recent Schedule 14C filing and the Company's existing $50 million equity line of credit ("ELOC"), highlighting how the facility is intended to provide flexible access to capital as AIxC advances the measured expansion of its RoboShare business toward becoming a leading robot-sharing platform in the U.S., with the support from its largest shareholder Faraday Future.

While the emerging U.S. robot-sharing market presents certain challenges, AIxC believes it also represents a critical first-mover opportunity. AIxC aims to build a scalable platform across key U.S. regions, while using operational data from early deployments to continuously refine its services and operating model.

The ELOC is intended to serve as a flexible capital facility rather than a commitment to raise a predetermined amount of capital or issue shares upfront, as RoboShare moves from initial commercial validation toward broader market development. Importantly, the availability of the facility does not itself require the Company to immediately issue shares or draw the full amount of available capital. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Purchase Agreement, AIxC retains discretion over whether and when to initiate a draw and the amount of capital accessed under the facility. The Company has not issued or sold any shares in a subsequent capital raise since Faraday Future's PIPE investment in 2025.

The Company intends to evaluate any future use of the ELOC prudently, based on actual business requirements, market conditions and the potential impact on all existing stockholders, with the objective of minimizing unnecessary dilution. The Company does not intend to raise capital simply because capacity is available under the ELOC. The Company expects to balance access to growth capital with disciplined capital deployment as RoboShare advances its Physical AI and robotics strategy. Potential dilution is not predetermined and will depend on the amount of capital raised and the prevailing share price, with higher share prices generally requiring fewer shares.

Supporting the Next Stage of RoboShare Growth

RoboShare is intended to be the core operating platform supporting AIxC's transition into Physical AI and robotics operations. The Company believes the robotics industry is entering a stage in which value creation will increasingly depend on both the manufacturing of robots and the operating infrastructure required to put those robots to productive commercial use. While hardware capabilities have advanced rapidly, the cost of robot ownership remains beyond the reach of many potential commercial users, while robots that have already been sold may remain underutilized. RoboShare is building an operating platform designed to connect robot owners with customers and make robotic capabilities available, without requiring every customer to purchase equipment directly.

RoboShare is designed as an asset-light marketplace that can onboard qualified robots owned by customers and other asset owners, enabling the platform to expand available supply, robot categories and geographic coverage without requiring a corresponding increase in assets held on AIxC's balance sheet.

RoboShare has begun securing commercial engagements and generating revenue. Because RoboShare is designed as an asset-light marketplace, the Company does not currently intend to build growth primarily through large-scale ownership of robot inventory. This structure is expected to allow capital deployment to scale more closely with demonstrated commercial demand.

ELOC Is Currently Subject to a Defined Share Limit

The facility is subject to an aggregate limit of up to 55 million shares under the Purchase Agreement. The Company's recent Schedule 14C filing relates to the written consent of the Company's majority stockholder associated with the existing $50 million ELOC. The filing should not be interpreted as an indication that AIxC intends to immediately issue the maximum number of shares authorized or immediately draw the full amount available under the ELOC. The Company will provide disclosure regarding utilization of the ELOC in accordance with applicable securities laws and disclosure requirements.

Authorized Shares and ELOC Are Separate Concepts

Authorized shares represent the maximum number of shares the Company is permitted to issue and do not represent shares that have been issued or are required to be issued. AIxC's 225 million authorized share capacity was established prior to the FFAI-related PIPE transaction, and the $50 million ELOC should not be interpreted as an intention or obligation to issue shares up to that amount.

About AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc.

AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIXC) is a technology company focused on the commercial deployment of physical AI. The Company, through its subsidiary, operates RoboShare, an online marketplace for robot sharing that connects robot owners with customers needing robotic capability on demand. For more information, visit www.aixcrypto.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication, including any presentation, press release, investor materials or other document of which it forms a part (this "Communication"), contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws, regarding AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc. ("AIxCrypto," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry. All statements, whether written or oral, other than statements of historical fact, including any financial projections and any statements regarding future events, our strategy, our transition to robotics operations, our plans for RoboShare, our digital asset disposition plans, our objectives, expectations, or anticipated actions or results, are forward-looking statements. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions; the absence of these words does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. These statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this Communication and are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently uncertain. AIxCrypto can give no assurance that such forward-looking statements or financial projections will prove to be correct.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, including, but not limited to:

Liquidity, capital and going concern. Our limited cash and liquidity position and our history of operating losses and negative operating cash flow; substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern, as described in our periodic reports; our need to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms or at all, and the substantial dilution to existing stockholders that additional financing may cause; our ability to fund operations pending and following the disposition of our digital asset positions; and our ability to satisfy the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Stock Market, including stockholders' equity, minimum bid price and other applicable standards.

Our strategic transition and the disposition of digital assets. Risks associated with a fundamental shift in our business strategy and the redeployment of resources from a digital asset treasury strategy to robotics operations; our ability to execute the disposition of our digital asset positions in an orderly manner and on acceptable terms; the risk that amounts realized on disposition are materially less than carrying value as a result of price volatility, market depth, execution timing, custody or transfer constraints, or other limitations; tax, accounting and regulatory consequences of the dispositions; the continued volatility and regulatory uncertainty associated with digital assets and cryptocurrencies during the wind-down period; the concentration of a substantial portion of our assets in a single equity investment, including an investment in a related party, and the illiquidity, valuation uncertainty, holding-period and transfer restrictions associated with that investment; and risks arising from our relationships and agreements with related parties and significant stockholders.

Our robotics operations business. Our limited operating history in robotics operations and commercialization and the absence of a meaningful revenue history; the early stage of RoboShare and the risk that customer demand, repeat demand, pricing, utilization or unit economics do not develop as anticipated; our dependence on a small number of customers, on a single initial geographic market, and on individual events or engagements, and the risk that the loss of, or a change in the terms of, any such relationship has a disproportionate effect; our dependence on third-party robot owners, operators, suppliers, original equipment manufacturers and local partners, and on their willingness to make robots available on our platform; risks relating to the availability, cost, quality, maintenance, transport, insurance and technological obsolescence of robots and related equipment, and to supply chains, tariffs and trade measures affecting them; and our ability to expand into additional markets and to attract and retain participants on both sides of our marketplace.

Operations, safety and liability. Risks of property damage, personal injury or death arising from the operation of humanoid robots, quadrupeds and other autonomous or semi-autonomous machines in proximity to performers, employees, guests and the public, including at live events and in uncontrolled environments; product liability, premises liability, negligence and related claims and the adequacy, scope, availability and cost of our insurance coverage and of contractual indemnities from customers, owners and suppliers; the allocation of responsibility among us, robot owners, venues, event producers and customers; permitting, licensing, occupational safety and event-specific regulatory requirements; and the reputational consequences of any safety incident.

Technology, data and intellectual property. Systems, network, telecommunications or service disruptions, failures, defects or cyber-attacks; the performance, reliability and autonomy limitations of robotic systems and of the software, models and networks that support them; our collection, use, storage, transmission and protection of personal information, including images and any biometric or biometric-adjacent data captured in the course of robot deployments, and evolving privacy, biometric and artificial intelligence laws and regulations across the jurisdictions in which we operate or intend to operate; our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property rights and to defend against third-party claims of infringement or misappropriation; and our reliance on third-party technology, platforms and licenses.

Legal, regulatory and general. The regulated industries and jurisdictions in which we operate; current or future laws or regulations and new interpretations of existing laws or regulations, including those applicable to digital assets, robotics, autonomous systems, consumer protection, advertising and endorsements; the risk that our marketplace arrangements, or the manner in which they are described, are characterized differently than we intend by regulators or courts; the failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and enforcement actions, and their costs and outcomes; business, economic, market and capital-market conditions; competition in our industry; changes in market demand for, and the pricing of, our products and services; our ability to define, design and release new products and services in a timely manner that meet customer needs; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel, including key management; our ability to manage our growth and our transition; and our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

This list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our subsequent filings, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Investors are urged to review the liquidity, capital resources and going concern disclosures contained in those reports.

The forward-looking statements in this Communication speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, neither AIxCrypto nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or financial projection set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This Communication is provided for informational purposes only, does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, and does not constitute investment, tax or legal advice or any investment recommendation, and does not take into account the investment objectives or financial situation of any person. AIxCrypto reserves the right to amend or replace the information contained herein, in whole or in part, at any time, and undertakes no obligation to notify any recipient thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This caution is made under, and these forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by, the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SOURCE AIxCrypto Holdings, Inc.