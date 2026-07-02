Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media Appoints Representative Office in China to Strengthen Its Presence in One of the World's Largest Tourism Markets

AJMAN, UAE, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its strategic vision to strengthen Ajman's position on the global tourism map, the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media has announced the appointment of Hunan Overseas Travel Co., Ltd. as its official representative office in the People's Republic of China. The appointment marks a significant step in the Department's efforts to reinforce its presence in China, one of the world's largest outbound tourism markets. It also supports the Department's strategy to expand its network of partnerships with leading travel and tourism organisations and attract more visitors to the Emirate.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, and Ms. Xiong Lian, General Manager of Hunan Overseas Travel Co., Ltd., during the signing of the agreement appointing the Department's official representative office in the People's Republic of China. (PRNewsfoto/Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media)

The appointment follows the Department's recent promotional roadshow across the People's Republic of China, which featured a series of intensive meetings with leading tour operators, travel companies, and tourism stakeholders. The roadshow opened new avenues for cooperation, supporting the Department's efforts to diversify its tourism source markets and enhance Ajman's competitiveness on the international stage.

The agreement appointing the representative office was signed in the presence of His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, and Ms. Xiong Lian, General Manager of Hunan Overseas Travel Co., Ltd.

Under the agreement, the representative office will implement a comprehensive programme of tourism promotion and marketing activities in the Chinese market, including managing digital platforms, producing tourism content in Chinese, delivering marketing campaigns, coordinating with travel agencies and tour operators, and developing joint initiatives that strengthen Ajman's presence in China and reinforce its position as a preferred destination for Chinese travellers.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, affirmed that the appointment of the representative office marks an important milestone in the Department's strategy to expand the Emirate's presence across priority tourism markets and enhance cooperation with its international partners.

His Excellency said: "The appointment of our representative office in the People's Republic of China builds on the positive outcomes of our recent promotional roadshow, during which we witnessed growing interest in Ajman and its distinctive tourism and cultural attractions, as well as the authentic experiences the Emirate offers to meet the expectations of diverse visitor segments."

He added: "Through this partnership, we look forward to establishing a sustainable presence in the Chinese market, strengthening collaboration with our partners, and delivering innovative campaigns and initiatives that showcase the Emirate's unique identity and diverse tourism offerings. These efforts will contribute to attracting more visitors and supporting the continued growth of Ajman's tourism sector."

For her part, Ms. Xiong Lian, General Manager of Hunan Overseas Travel Co., Ltd., expressed her pride in the partnership, noting that the Emirate of Ajman possesses distinctive tourism and cultural assets that position it for greater visibility within the Chinese market.

She said: "We are honoured to have been appointed as the representative office of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in the People's Republic of China. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and extensive network to introduce Ajman to Chinese travellers, build effective partnerships with travel companies and tour operators, and deliver innovative marketing campaigns that raise awareness of the Emirate's tourism and cultural offerings, further elevating its position as a distinguished tourism destination in the region."

The appointment reflects the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media's commitment to expanding its footprint across promising tourism markets and building strategic partnerships with leading specialised organisations, thereby supporting the sustainable growth of the tourism sector while reinforcing Ajman's position as an integrated tourism and cultural destination at both the regional and international levels.

Hunan Overseas Travel Co., Ltd., based in Hunan Province, is among the top five tourism companies in China, with a network of more than 100 branches and 32 subsidiary companies. The company has extensive experience in delivering tourism promotion campaigns, managing tourism projects, and collaborating with tourism authorities and organisations both within China and internationally.

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SOURCE Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media