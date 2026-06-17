Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media Explores Joint Tourism and Cultural Cooperation with the German Consulate

AJMAN, UAE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department of Tourism, Culture and Media in Ajman, received Her Excellency Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, along with her accompanying delegation, which included representatives from the German Cultural Attaché and the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK), as part of an official visit to the Emirate of Ajman. The meeting discussed prospects for joint cooperation between the Department, the German Consulate, the German Cultural Attaché and the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) in the fields of tourism marketing and the organisation of cultural and artistic events, in an effort to strengthen relations between the two sides and enhance tourism and cultural exchange.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, and Mr. Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the Board of the UAE Internal Auditors Association, during the Quality Assessment Certification handover ceremony, in the presence of officials and team members from both organisations. A new milestone for ADTCM, reaffirming its commitment to excellence, governance, and international best practices in internal auditing.

During the meeting, the Department's team presented its tourism promotion plans targeting the German market and the efforts being made to attract German visitors to the emirate, alongside exploring future cooperation opportunities and joint initiatives that support the tourism sector and reinforce Ajman's position as an emerging tourism destination in European markets.

The Department's team highlighted the diverse tourism programs, exhibitions, and cultural events included in its promotional plans, which reflect Ajman's authentic civilisational identity, in addition to showcasing the Department's institutional presence in international markets through its representative office, which serves as a direct point of contact with tourism agencies and organisers in target European markets.

These efforts form part of an ambitious strategic approach adopted by the Department aiming to position Germany among Ajman's five leading international source markets for tourism, based on data-driven insights indicating that German travellers favour destinations that combine cultural authenticity with integrated tourism infrastructure—qualities that distinguish Ajman and represent some of its strongest competitive advantages.

In this context, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department, said: "We are pleased to welcome Her Excellency the Consul General and the accompanying delegation members in Ajman, and we look forward to building a genuine partnership with the German side that goes beyond traditional cooperation, reaching joint initiatives with tangible impact. The Emirate of Ajman possesses unique tourism and cultural assets that deserve to make it a preferred destination for German tourists, and we are committed to translating this meeting into actionable steps that strengthen our presence in the European market."

For her part, Her Excellency Sybille Pfaff, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, expressed her appreciation for the tourism and cultural potential she observed in the Emirate of Ajman, as well as the efforts being made by the Department in this regard, stating: "UAE-German relations enjoy deep historical roots on both the economic and cultural levels, and we see this meeting as a genuine opportunity to add a distinctive tourism dimension to this relationship. The unique tourism experience offered by Ajman, which combines cultural heritage with openness to the world, makes it a prominent destination on the map for European travellers heading toward the region."

The discussions were not limited to the traditional tourism aspect but extended to cover cooperation opportunities in the cultural and artistic fields, as both sides expressed interest in formulating joint initiatives that highlight points of convergence between Arab and European civilisations and enhance cultural dialogue between them. The meeting also addressed the role of digital influencers and content creators in shaping the image of the tourist destination among the German public, and the possibility of leveraging these platforms within a systematic and integrated promotional strategy targeting European markets.

This visit comes at a time when the tourism sector in the Emirate of Ajman is witnessing accelerated growth, supported by the directives of the wise leadership and sustainable development goals that are shaping the features of the coming phase. The visit reflects a shared conviction between both sides regarding the importance of translating this momentum into concrete actionable steps that reinforce Ajman's status as a prominent tourism and cultural destination on the European map.

As the meeting concluded, both sides expressed their aspiration to continue coordination and intensify cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests and contributes to deepening the bonds of friendship and partnership between the Emirate of Ajman and the Federal Republic of Germany.

SOURCE Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media