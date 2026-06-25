Akemona Launches CapMark™ AI Agent as Part of Its AI Investment Banker Platform

FULLERTON, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akemona today announced the launch of CapMark™ AI Agent, an AI-powered product that helps investment banks, asset managers, broker-dealers, and businesses create and organize digital asset offerings for raising funds and issuing tokenized products such as fractionalized stocks, tokenized funds, and options. CapMark AI Agent is available as part of Akemona's AI Investment Banker for Digital Assets platform, which Akemona provides to financial institutions and businesses as a white-label subscription service.

The launch of CapMark AI Agent arrives amid significant regulatory and market momentum. The SEC is currently advancing a landmark shift for tokenization by exploring an Innovation Exemption—including the proposed repeal of core Regulation NMS rules—to permit third parties to tokenize U.S. stocks without issuer approval, paving the way for 24/7 global trading on blockchain rails. This regulatory tailwind aligns with massive existing demand. According to CoinMarketCap data, the market capitalization for tokenized stocks already exceeds $6.4 billion.

CapMark AI Agent automates the offering creation process, including issuer due diligence, offering structure analysis, regulatory document preparation, bookbuilding, and workflow coordination. CapMark is the AI automation engine of the Akemona platform, which includes Akemona's Tokenization Cloud, Issuer Hub, Investor Portal, Admin Console, Escrow Manager, and OnchainTA digital transfer agent. It enables businesses and financial institutions to create, launch, manage, and service digital asset offerings through one integrated system.

The launch of CapMark AI Agent reflects Akemona's strategy of integrating artificial intelligence and digital asset infrastructure to modernize capital markets. Traditional investment banking processes remain manual and costly, with fragmented workflows across attorneys, lead managers, underwriters, and compliance teams. CapMark AI Agent is built to reduce these inefficiencies by bringing intelligent reasoning, step-by-step workflow automation, and compliant outreach into one digital asset offering platform.

Alex de Lorraine, Chief Executive Officer of Akemona, said, "CapMark AI Agent represents an important step toward the automation of investment banking functions for the digital asset economy. Financial institutions are looking for tools that reduce manual work, improve consistency, and help them launch compliant digital asset products to market faster. With CapMark, Akemona provides institutions and businesses with an AI-powered system that supports offering creation—from the earliest structuring stage through investor-ready documentation—to raise funds and launch tokenized financial products."

CapMark AI Agent is powered by leading foundational AI models integrated with Akemona's Tokenization Cloud, which provides the infrastructure layer for digital asset issuance, investor workflows, compliance controls, escrow services, and digital asset lifecycle management. By combining CapMark AI Agent with Akemona's existing applications, including Issuer Hub, Investor Portal, Admin Console, Escrow Manager, and OnchainTA, financial institutions and businesses can use one platform to create, launch, manage, and service digital asset offerings.

A key strength of the Akemona platform is its ability to use publicly available AI models and blockchains while ensuring the privacy of relevant and privileged information. It achieves this by removing chat logs after 30 days and ensuring no personal information is maintained on the blockchain. Furthermore, the Akemona platform works with private blockchains, anonymizing and obfuscating privileged information whenever it communicates with public systems. Information in its off-chain databases is maintained for six years to ensure compliance with SEC regulations.

Ravi Srivastava, Chief Product Officer of Akemona, explained, "CapMark AI Agent helps one person create and organize a digital asset offering end-to-end, while keeping the process structured and auditable. Our goal is to make digital asset offering creation more efficient for investment banks, asset managers, and businesses."

CapMark AI Agent assists financial institutions and businesses with evaluating different structuring options for digital asset offerings, preparing market-ready materials, and coordinating the launch process. It is designed to support regulated capital markets use cases, including fundraising, tokenized securities, tokenized funds, real-world assets, stablecoin-enabled settlement, and other blockchain-native financial products.

Brady Matthews, Chief Technology Officer of Akemona, added, "CapMark AI Agent is built on Akemona's deep experience in tokenization, smart contracts, regulatory workflows, and digital asset lifecycle management. By connecting AI-driven offering automation with our Tokenization Cloud, we are creating a powerful foundation for institutions that want to build digital asset products with security, configurability, and compliance in mind."

Akemona believes capital markets infrastructure is entering a new phase. The pipes of capital markets are gradually being rewired with blockchain-based digital rails, while artificial intelligence is creating the opportunity to automate due diligence, underwriting, offering creation, bookbuilding, subscriptions, and post-subscription services. CapMark AI Agent is the first step in Akemona's larger vision of building an AI Investment Banking Platform for programmable digital assets.

This vision points toward what Akemona calls Autonomous Wall Street—a future in which digital asset offerings can be created, launched, managed, and serviced through AI-driven, regulation-compliant infrastructure. As tokenization expands across securities, funds, structured products, commodities, real-world assets, and stablecoin-based settlement, Akemona is building the technology foundation for autonomous capital markets.

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About Akemona

Akemona is a fintech company focused on creating secure, regulation-compliant, and scalable digital asset infrastructure with AI-automated workflows for capital markets. Its comprehensive suite—including Tokenization Cloud, CapMark AI Agent, Issuer Hub, Investor Portal, Admin Console, Escrow Manager, and OnchainTA—enables financial institutions and businesses to efficiently create, manage, and service digital assets to raise funds and introduce new products with confidence. Akemona is pioneering the convergence of tokenization and artificial intelligence to power the next generation of regulated financial markets.

SOURCE Akemona, Inc.