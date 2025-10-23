Akemona Focuses Strategy on Tokenization and AI Flowbook-Powered Digital Exchanges

FULLERTON, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akemona announced today that it has exited the crowdfunding business and is now focusing its strategy on AI-powered tokenization and decentralized exchange technologies. The move reflects Akemona's emphasis on building the infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI-driven, regulatory-compliant digital finance.

AI Flowbook is Akemona's liquidity optimization engine. It uses AI and machine learning to dynamically manage liquidity on decentralized exchanges, minimizing exposure to volatility and maximizing capital efficiency for traders, liquidity providers, and market makers.

Alex de Lorraine, Chief Executive Officer of Akemona, said, "Akemona is a deep-tech company focused on regulated tokenization and AI. Our goal is to empower small and mid-sized financial institutions with the same tokenization and liquidity technologies used by large banks — but as a service. Akemona's AI Flowbook automates liquidity management on decentralized exchanges, reducing losses and improving operational resilience. This combination of tokenization, AI, and decentralized exchange technology will drive the next wave of adoption in digital asset securities."

Ravi Srivastava, Chief Product Officer of Akemona, explained, "Our crowdfunding operations served their purpose — they proved that our regulatory-compliant tokenization platform works seamlessly with investors worldwide. Having successfully completed multiple tokenization offerings under SEC regulations, we are now focusing on enhancing our SaaS-based tokenization platform with AI Flowbook and a Flowbook-enabled decentralized exchange."

The company is also developing the AKENRO token, which will power Akemona's multiple decentralized data protocols, including the protocol for delivering secure and verifiable data to AI Flowbook instances operating on blockchain networks.

About Akemona

Akemona is a financial technology company pioneering the convergence of tokenization, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance (DeFi). Its Tokenization Cloud, AI Flowbook, and Flowbook-powered decentralized exchange technologies deliver a secure, compliant, and scalable infrastructure for the digital asset economy.

