Aker BP publishes Annual Report for 2025

LYSAKER, Norway, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP has today published its integrated Annual Report for 2025, combining financial, sustainability and remuneration reporting. The company has also today published its annual statement of reserves for 2025.

The reports are attached and are also available for download at www.akerbp.com.

Contacts:

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217

Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

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SOURCE Aker BP ASA