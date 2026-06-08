LYSAKER, Norway, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP ASA and its partners have completed the redetermination process for the Johan Sverdrup Unit. Following the redetermination, Aker BP's ownership interest will be 31.7163 percent, compared with 31.5733 percent previously.

The redetermination process was initiated in January 2025 and conducted in accordance with the unit agreement. It included an expert determination, resulting in revised ownership interests based on updated technical and production data.

As part of the redetermination, historic investments and production volumes will be reallocated among the partners in line with the revised ownership interests.

For Aker BP, the redetermination will have the following effects:

The revised ownership interest will be reflected in Aker BP's accounts from the third quarter of 2026.

Aker BP will receive an additional 2.2 million barrels of oil equivalent over the next two years, reflecting the reallocation of historic production volumes.

Aker BP will pay approximately NOK 300 million before tax, reflecting the reallocation of historic investments.

The redetermination does not affect ongoing operations at the Johan Sverdrup field, which continues to deliver strong performance. Johan Sverdrup is operated by Equinor and is one of the largest producing oil fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Contacts

Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, tel.: +47 402 24 217

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-bp-asa/r/aker-bp-increases-ownership-interest-in-johan-sverdrup-following-redetermination,c4358738

SOURCE Aker BP ASA