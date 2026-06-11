Akima Earns 3 Star Employer Recognition in 2026 VETS Indexes Awards

HERNDON, Va., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima, a leading provider of mission‑focused solutions to the federal government, has been named a 3 Star Employer in the 2026 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. The recognition reflects Akima's strong record of hiring, supporting, and advancing veterans and members of the military‑connected community.

Veterans make up more than 26% of Akima's workforce, bringing critical mission experience that strengthens the company's customer delivery. Additionally, 42% of Akima's active contracts directly support the U.S. military, underscoring the alignment between the company's work and the expertise veterans bring into the organization.

"Federal mission delivery is the work we do, and veterans bring direct experience with that mission," said Bill Monet, President and CEO of Akima. "With more than a quarter of our workforce having served, we benefit every day from their readiness and problem‑solving mindset. That capability is a clear operational advantage, and one we intend to build on as we grow."

Akima employs veterans across key mission‑critical roles including security officers, intel analysts, cybersecurity specialists, cloud architects, aircraft mechanics, and engineering technicians. The company is also a partner in the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program, offering transitioning service members hands‑on training and a pathway into the federal workforce.

VETS Indexes evaluated honorees across five categories: veteran recruiting and hiring; employee development and retention; inclusive policies and culture; support for Guard and Reserve members; and military family support.

"Akima has demonstrated meaningful and measurable support for veterans and the military‑connected community," said Nicholas Antaki, President of VETS Indexes. "Employers like Akima set the standard and help drive the future of veteran employment forward."

Beyond hiring, Akima invests in veteran success through mentorship programs, community events, continuous learning resources, and internal networks designed to foster connection and long‑term growth.

To view the full list of awardees, visit: 2026 Award Results

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 11,000 employees delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of advanced training and readiness; information technology; public safety; facilities and ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's mission is to enable superior outcomes for customers while creating a long‑lived asset for NANA consistent with Iñupiat values. Akima ranked #31 on Washington Technology's 2025 Top 100 list of government contractors. Learn more at www.akima.com.

About VETS Indexes

VETS Indexes is a leader in veteran employment research and recognition, managing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference, and delivering data‑driven insights through its Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service. Learn more at www.VETSIndexes.com.

SOURCE Akima