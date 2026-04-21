Pinnacle Solutions Secures U.S. Marine Corps Contract to Deliver Innovative Amphibious Combat Vehicle Training Systems

HERNDON, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima, a leading provider of mission-focused solutions to the federal government, announced today that its subsidiary, Pinnacle Solutions, has been awarded an Other Transactional Authority (OTA) by the U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command to design, develop, and deliver the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) Suite of Maintenance Training Systems. The award has a total value of $24 million and a 30-month period of performance, if all options are exercised.

This award advances how the Marine Corps trains its forces, bringing virtual reality and simulation technologies to maintenance training for the ACV fleet. This suite replaces conventional classroom instruction with immersive, hands-on tools designed to accelerate technician proficiency and improve operational readiness.

Pinnacle's approach was selected as the winning prototype based on its performance, innovation, and alignment with unique mission needs. As a result, the government has exercised its authority to transition the effort into a follow-on production award, allowing Pinnacle to scale delivery and support rapid operational deployment. Under this production award, Pinnacle will deliver three training systems to ACV maintenance units:

Electronic Classroom: Enhances existing infrastructure at the Assault Amphibian School to a virtual reality system with instructor-led training.

Diagnostic Task Trainer: Provides hands-on training in diagnostics, troubleshooting, and repair of ACV systems and Line Replaceable Units (LRUs).

Part Task Trainer: Enables entry-level ACV technicians to practice installation and removal of the ACV power pack and suspension components, along with the production of an egress trainer.

"This award underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge training solutions that prepare Marines for mission success," said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "By innovating training systems with our deep technical expertise, we are proud to support the U.S. Marine Corps in enhancing operational readiness."

Development will take place in Huntsville, Alabama, with delivery to the Assault Amphibian School at Camp Pendleton, California as well as Amphibious Assault Battalions and Maintenance Battalions at Camp Pendleton, California; Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Okinawa, Japan.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with over 11,000 employees, delivering solutions to the federal government in the core areas of advanced training and readiness solutions, information technology; facilities & ground logistics; aerospace solutions; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 15,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2025, Akima ranked #31 on Washington Technology's Top 100 list of government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

SOURCE Akima