Akiram Therapeutics and ITM Sign Lutetium-177 Supply Agreement to Support Development of AKIR001 for the Treatment of Solid Tumors

Akiram Therapeutics, a Swedish clinical-stage biotech company specializing in molecular radiotherapy, and ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced a supply agreement for non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) Lutetium-177 (Lu-177 or 177Lu) to support the development of 177Lu-AKIR001 (AKIR001), a targeted antibody-radionuclide conjugate with first-in-class potential, currently in clinical testing for the treatment of CD44v6-expressing solid tumors.

UPPSALA, Sweden and MUNICH and GARCHING, Germany, August 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the terms of the agreement, ITM will provide its high-quality n.c.a. Lu-177 for use in Akiram's ongoing clinical trial for AKIR001, the company's lead radiopharmaceutical candidate. Lu-177 is one of the most widely used medical radioisotopes in targeted radionuclide therapy and serves as the active payload in AKIR001. Reliable access to this isotope is essential for clinical development, and ITM's position as a leading global supplier will support the continued advancement of the program. Additional details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

"We are pleased to partner with ITM, a leading global producer and supplier of n.c.a. Lu-177, as we continue advancing AKIR001 through clinical development," said Marika Nestor, chief executive officer of Akiram Therapeutics. "This agreement helps secure an important component for the continued development of AKIR001 and marks a significant step in advancing the program designed to address a primary driver of aggressive cancers."

AKIR001 is a targeted radiopharmaceutical drug candidate that combines the therapeutic radioisotope n.c.a. Lu-177 with a proprietary antibody targeting CD44v6, a cancer marker associated with several aggressive tumor types. The approach is designed to deliver radiation selectively to tumor cells while limiting exposure to healthy tissue. The candidate is currently being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial (NCT06639191) at Stockholm's Karolinska University Hospital in patients with irresectable or metastatic CD44v6-positive solid tumors, including lung, head and neck, thyroid, and gynecological cancers.

"At ITM, we remain committed to advancing and enabling the development of innovative radiopharmaceuticals for hard-to-treat cancers. This agreement with Akiram allows us to provide a dependable, high-quality source of n.c.a. Lu-177 for their clinical trials and research that may, in time, prove genuinely transformative," added Dr. Andrew Cavey, chief executive officer at ITM. "We are pleased to support the continued clinical development of AKIR001 through our manufacturing expertise and consistency of supply, and we wish Akiram every success as they advance this promising therapy."

For more information, contact:

Marika Nestor, CEO, Akiram Therapeutics

Email: [email protected]

Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir, Corporate Communications, ITM

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500

Email: [email protected]

Ben Orzelek, Investor Relations, ITM

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: [email protected]

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SOURCE Akiram Therapeutics