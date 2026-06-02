Akkadian Advances Collaboration Lifecycle Automation at Cisco Live 2026

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akkadian Labs today announced it will showcase innovations in Collaboration Lifecycle Automation at Cisco Live 2026, helping enterprises bring governance, automation, and operational clarity to increasingly complex collaboration environments.

As organizations navigate a mix of Cisco, Webex, Microsoft Teams, hybrid architectures, integrations, and large-scale cloud migrations, operational complexity continues to grow. Akkadian's platform is designed to help organizations simplify and govern the entire collaboration lifecycle, from onboarding and changes to migration readiness, policy enforcement, and ongoing operational governance.

At Cisco Live 2026, Akkadian will showcase enhancements across its Collaboration Lifecycle Automation Platform, including expanded Migration Readiness capabilities, Governance capabilities including Drift Detection, and event-driven orchestration designed to help organizations manage sprawling collaboration ecosystems.

"Organizations don't have a technology problem. They have a complexity problem," said Ron Rosansky, CEO of Akkadian Labs. "Collaboration environments have become increasingly distributed across platforms, policies, and teams. Our mission is to help customers uncomplicate that reality through automation, governance, and operational intelligence, turning complexity into predictable operations."

Tom Bamert, Chief Innovation Officer at Akkadian Labs, added, "The future of collaboration operations isn't more administration. It's more automation, and intelligent governance. Organizations need visibility into risk, policy drift, lifecycle events, and migration readiness before those issues become operational challenges. We will continue to build out our platform to help teams move faster while maintaining control."

At Cisco Live, Akkadian will highlight several key platform capabilities, including:

Migration Readiness capabilities that help organizations assess risk, identify dependencies, and improve confidence before migration projects begin

Collaboration Lifecycle Automation across Cisco, Webex, and Microsoft Teams

Governance capabilities that help organizations improve consistency, accountability, and operational control

Drift Detection to identify and surface configuration and policy deviations before they become operational issues

Event-driven orchestration and workflow automation that reduce manual effort and operational risk

Built for large enterprises, healthcare organizations, government agencies, and highly regulated environments, the Akkadian Platform helps organizations create predictable, governed operations at scale while reducing administrative burden.

Cisco Live attendees are invited to meet with the Akkadian team to see how leading enterprises are transforming complex collaboration environments into governed, migration-ready operations.

For more information or to schedule a meeting during Cisco Live 2026 or visit www.akkadianlabs.com.

About Akkadian Labs

Akkadian Labs provides the Collaboration Lifecycle Automation Platform that helps enterprises simplify, govern, and scale complex collaboration environments. Serving large enterprises, healthcare organizations, government agencies, and other highly regulated institutions, Akkadian enables organizations to automate lifecycle operations, enforce governance, and reduce operational risk across Cisco, Webex, Microsoft Teams, and hybrid environments. The Akkadian Platform combines automation, governance, operational intelligence, and migration readiness to help organizations turn complexity into predictable, governed operations at scale, and to assess and de-risk migrations before they begin. Learn more at www.akkadianlabs.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Beebe

Akkadian Labs

347-842-1818

mbeebe@akkadianlabs.com

www.akkadianlabs.com

SOURCE Akkadian Labs