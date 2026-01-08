Akkadian Names Andrea Gasior as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned revenue leader joins Akkadian to scale growth, expand unified communications solutions, and deepen enterprise customer partnerships

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akkadian today announced that it welcomes Andrea Gasior as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), as the company enters its next phase of growth in enterprise automation, large-scale migrations, and unified communications and collaboration platforms.

Andrea brings deep experience building and scaling global revenue teams in complex enterprise SaaS companies. She has led high-performing sales, partner, and operational teams with a consistent focus on translating technical capability into measurable customer outcomes and long-term growth.

Andrea Gasior, Chief Revenue Officer at Akkadian

"I'm honored to join this incredible team to help shape the future of Akkadian," said Gasior. "Together, we'll unlock new opportunities, accelerate growth, and deliver transformative value to our customers and partners. I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Andrea will oversee Akkadian's global revenue strategy, sales execution, and customer growth initiatives. Her role will focus on scaling Akkadian's go-to-market strategy while preserving what differentiates the company: deep platform expertise, persistence in delivery, and a client centric, partner-first approach.

"Andrea is an excellent cultural fit and understands that sustainable growth is built on credibility, trust, and long-term relationships," said Ron Rosansky, CEO of Akkadian. "She brings the operational discipline required to scale and the customer mindset needed to ensure we do it the right way. That balance is critical as we expand."

Andrea's arrival reflects Akkadian's broader strategy as the company builds on its reputation for delivering high-impact, repeatable user onboarding and provisioning automation across Unified Communications (UC) and collaboration platforms.

Akkadian continues to expand its reach across the unified communications, UCCaaS, and enterprise application ecosystem, including platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Webex, and Zoom. The company helps large organizations manage change, complexity, and scale with greater simplicity and consistency. Long trusted to lead complex user workflows and migrations, Akkadian is extending those proven capabilities into a platform-driven approach that supports ongoing automation, governance, and growth. The focus remains the same, solve complex automation challenges at scale and give customers a platform they can build on as their needs evolve.

About Akkadian

Akkadian helps large, complex organizations take control of collaboration, enterprise automation, and scale across unified communications and adjacent platforms. The company delivers repeatable enterprise solutions that simplify onboarding, provisioning, governance, and user lifecycle management. Akkadian combines deep technical expertise with a practical, partner-first mindset, operating as a vendor by category and a partner by experience.

Media Contact:

Bethany Schoon

Akkadian Labs

+1-347-842-1839

[email protected]

www.akkadianlabs.com

SOURCE Akkadian Labs