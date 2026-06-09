AKOOL Launches Agentic Canvas to Redefine How Work Gets Done with AI

Introducing a visual execution layer where intelligent agents plan, coordinate, and execute work across content, media, and business workflows.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKOOL, the AI Video Generation Suite transforming how professional video content is created, today announced Agentic Canvas — a breakthrough visual workspace designed to move AI beyond chat and into execution.

Agentic Canvas introduces a new operating model for AI: instead of users managing prompts, tools, and fragmented workflows, intelligent agents work together inside a dynamic visual canvas to complete complex tasks, generate outputs, and accelerate execution from idea to outcome.

As AI adoption shifts from experimentation to production, organizations need systems that can do more than respond — they need systems that can act. Agentic Canvas was built to meet that shift.

"Chat interfaces unlocked AI accessibility. Agentic systems unlock AI productivity," said Jiajun (Jeff) Lu, Founder and CEO of AKOOL. "Agentic Canvas represents the next evolution — a place where people direct outcomes and AI executes the work."

With Agentic Canvas, users can:

Orchestrate AI agents visually instead of managing disconnected prompts

Turn complex, multi-step processes into repeatable execution flows

Coordinate generation, iteration, and decision-making in one environment

Move from concept to finished output dramatically faster

Scale creation and operations without scaling manual effort

Unlike traditional AI tools that depend on repeated user input, Agentic Canvas enables persistent, coordinated execution across tasks — allowing AI to operate more like a team than a tool.

Agentic Canvas extends AKOOL's vision of building the infrastructure layer for the next generation of AI-powered work — combining generation, orchestration, and execution into a single platform.

The result is faster creation, lower operational overhead, and a fundamentally new way for organizations to transform ideas into outcomes.

Availability

Agentic Canvas is available beginning today through AKOOL.

About AKOOL

AKOOL is an AI Video Generation Suite transforming how organizations create professional video content.

The multimodal platform combines cutting-edge generation tools with enterprise-grade production infrastructure to deliver studio-quality results at scale. From real-time video generation and digital avatars to intelligent creation workflows, AKOOL helps organizations create and deploy AI-powered experiences faster than ever.

SOURCE AKOOL