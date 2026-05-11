AKOOL Unveils Breakthrough AI Video Inference Engine, Delivering 10-20× Speed Gains and Enabling Real-Time AI Video at Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKOOL today announced a major breakthrough in AI video infrastructure with the launch of its production-grade video inference engine, delivering 10–20× faster performance than conventional approaches and enabling real-time AI video applications at global scale.

Traditional AI video generation has been constrained by speed, often requiring tens of seconds to produce a single clip. AKOOL's new system reduces that process to as little as one to three seconds, while also supporting real-time streaming with sub-30 millisecond latency per frame—enabling live, interactive video experiences.

AKOOL launches real-time AI video engine with 10–20× faster performance and sub-30ms latency at scale Post this

"This is the moment AI video becomes truly usable," said Jiajun (Jeff) Lu, CEO of AKOOL. "We didn't just optimize one part of the pipeline—we rebuilt the entire stack. The result is a system that can generate and stream AI video in real time, reliably and at scale."

The performance gains come from a full-stack approach spanning every layer of the AI pipeline, from algorithm design to hardware execution. By reducing computational steps, increasing parallel processing across GPUs, eliminating runtime overhead, and leveraging next-generation GPU architectures, AKOOL achieves order-of-magnitude improvements over standard frameworks.

The same infrastructure operates across cloud environments, real-time streaming systems, and on-device deployments, enabling developers and enterprises to build and scale AI video applications across platforms—from batch generation to live video and mobile experiences.

Beyond speed, the system is designed for production reliability, with real-time monitoring, automated quality controls, staged deployments, and per-model cost tracking—ensuring safe, scalable deployment without sacrificing performance.

The new inference engine is already powering AKOOL's suite of products, including Akool Live Camera, enabling real-time digital avatars, live translation, and interactive video experiences. These capabilities mark a shift from AI video as a post-production tool to a live, interactive medium.

With this launch, AKOOL is establishing a new foundation for AI video—one that moves beyond generation into real-time communication, opening the door to new forms of content, collaboration, and digital presence.

About AKOOL

AKOOL is a complete AI Video Generation Suite, transforming how professional video content is created. Its multimodal platform combines advanced generation tools with enterprise-grade production infrastructure to deliver studio-quality results at scale.

SOURCE AKOOL