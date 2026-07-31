Aktion Associates Climbs to No. 15 on Accounting Today's 2026 VAR 100 List

MAUMEE, Ohio, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., a leading national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider, is proud to announce it has been named No. 15 on Accounting Today's 2026 VAR 100 list, moving up one spot from No. 16 in 2025. The annual ranking recognizes the top value-added resellers (VARs) of accounting and ERP software in North America based on revenue and industry leadership.

Published annually by Accounting Today, the VAR 100 highlights the industry's leading technology partners that help organizations select, implement, and optimize accounting and ERP solutions. The ranking recognizes firms that deliver deep product expertise while helping clients navigate evolving business challenges through consulting, implementation, support, and ongoing innovation.

"The Accounting Today recognition provides confirmation that as we approach our 50-year anniversary, our overall business strategy continues to evolve and remain relevant to the modern ERP needs of our clients," said Scott Irwin, CEO of Aktion Associates. "Today's organizations are looking for more than a software reseller, they're looking for a strategic partner who can help them deliver transformation strategies, leverage AI responsibly, and maximize the return of their technology investments. We're proud to partner with our clients throughout that journey and honored to be recognized among the industry's leading solution providers."

Aktion's continued rise in the rankings reflects its ongoing investment in cloud ERP, advisory services, managed services, Data-Driven Strategy, and AI-enabled solutions that help organizations modernize operations, improve visibility, and achieve long-term business success.

This year's VAR 100 highlights the growing demand for technology partners that deliver strategic guidance alongside software expertise. Aktion remains committed to helping organizations modernize with cloud ERP, managed services, AI-enabled solutions, and business consulting that drive measurable results.

Read more about the 2026 Accounting Today VAR 100 here:

https://www.accountingtoday.com/data/the-2026-var-100

To learn more about Aktion Associates, visit www.aktion.com.

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates is a North American leader in delivering software solutions, IT infrastructure, and managed services to industries including manufacturing, construction, distribution, and professional services. With a focus on empowering businesses through cutting-edge technology and dedicated customer support, Aktion is committed to helping its clients achieve sustainable growth.

Find out more about the value of the Aktion team.

SOURCE Aktion Associates, Inc.