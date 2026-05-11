Aktion Associates Receives VAR Star Distinction in ERP Global Insights Report

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., a leading national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider, has been recognized as a VAR Star in the 2025 report published by ERP Global Insight.

The annual VAR Stars report highlights a pivotal shift in the ERP landscape, as AI, cloud-native platforms, and industry-specific innovation continue to reshape how organizations operate. It showcases a new generation of value-added resellers who are stepping beyond implementation to deliver strategic guidance, deeper integration expertise, and measurable business outcomes.

This recognition affirms Aktion Associates as a trusted ERP partner to more than 8,500 organizations across North America. With a focus on helping clients connect systems, gain real operational visibility, and make better decisions, Aktion delivers value through its proprietary Data‑Driven Strategy (DDS), supported by integrated infrastructure, hosting, and advisory services. Together, these capabilities enable organizations to migrate, integrate, and extract greater value from their data while maintaining performance, security, and operational continuity.

Read the full ERP Global Insight's VAR STARS Report here: ERP Global Insight.

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates is a North American leader in delivering software solutions, IT infrastructure, and managed services to industries including construction, distribution, architecture/ engineering/ professional services, and manufacturing. With a focus on empowering businesses through cutting-edge technology and dedicated customer support, Aktion is committed to helping its clients achieve sustainable growth.

Find out more about the value of the Aktion team.

SOURCE Aktion Associates, Inc.