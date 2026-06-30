Alafair Biosciences Announces Launch of VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel

Syringe-deliverable hydrogel expands soft-tissue protection platform for tendons and nerves

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, a medical device company redefining soft-tissue protection in orthopedic surgery, today announced the launch of VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel.

VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel

VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel brings Alafair's proprietary VersaCore™ Hydrogel Technology to an easy-to-use, syringe-deliverable format for delicate and difficult-to-access anatomy. The naturally-derived hyaluronic acid and alginate hydrogel provides a conformable, bioresorbable gliding interface that limits postoperative soft-tissue tethering in procedures involving tendons, ligaments, skeletal muscle, peripheral nerves, and the neural environment. By expanding soft-tissue protection beyond traditional sheet formats, VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel gives surgeons an effective option for anatomically complex surgical sites where precise placement is desired.

"VersaCoat gives me another way to think about soft-tissue protection," said Christopher Gross, MD, Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgeon. "I've had positive experiences with VersaWrap and have seen how effective soft-tissue protection can support more predictable recovery for my patients. VersaCoat adds the ability to bring better outcomes into cases where a sheet isn't practical because of the anatomy or the amount of dissection required. VersaCoat gives me the freedom to address soft tissues that are layered, confined, or approximated."

VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel builds on the impressive market adoption of VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet, used in more than 40,000 implants across multiple specialties and healthcare systems. This established clinical experience provides a strong foundation for the introduction of VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel as an additional soft-tissue protection option for surgeons.

"Alafair is defining the new standard for soft-tissue protection and expanding what's possible for surgeons," said Chris Sorensen, Chief Marketing Officer of Alafair Biosciences. "VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel extends our differentiated approach to preventing postoperative soft-tissue tethering into an easy-to-use, collagen-free, and dye-free flowable format. Early commercial experience with VersaCoat exceeded our expectations, fueling momentum to scale adoption across a broader range of procedures."

About Alafair Biosciences

Alafair Biosciences, Inc. is an Austin-based medical device company focused on developing advanced biopolymer technologies for surgical soft-tissue protection. Its proprietary VersaCore™ Hydrogel Technology combines naturally-derived, high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid and alginate to create conformable, bioresorbable devices that support healing tissues and maintain gliding surfaces during recovery. The company's portfolio includes the VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet and VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel, which are used in procedures involving tendons, peripheral nerves, ligaments, and skeletal muscle. Alafair's mission is to redefine surgical healing with advanced biomaterials that prevent soft-tissue tethering, support natural mobility, and empower surgeons to help patients reclaim optimal physical function.

About VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet

VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet (VersaWrap Tendon Protector, VersaWrap Nerve Protector) is a bioresorbable, hyaluronic acid and alginate-based soft-tissue protector that provides a conformable, non-constricting gliding layer in tendon and peripheral nerve procedures. VersaWrap is designed for a sutureless application, forming an ultrathin, uniform, tissue-adherent interface between adjacent tissue planes to allow mobility during early healing stages.

Developed from Alafair's VersaCore™ Hydrogel Platform, VersaWrap established the clinical foundation for the company's soft-tissue protection portfolio. The sheet form allows quick, easy placement on exposed anatomy in tendon, peripheral nerve, ligament, and skeletal muscle procedures. VersaWrap's tissue-free composition avoids the variability associated with human- or animal-derived implants and may be placed adjacent to hardware and grafts where tissue gliding protection is desired.

About VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel

VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel (VersaCoat Tendon Protector, VersaCoat Nerve Protector) is a bioresorbable, hyaluronic acid and alginate-based soft-tissue protector engineered for precision delivery in anatomically complex procedures. VersaCoat forms a conformable, tissue-adherent hydrogel that stays where applied and creates a non-constricting, gliding interface between adjacent tissue planes. This interface reduces postoperative soft tissue tethering while allowing natural healing and mobility.

Developed from Alafair's VersaCore™ Hydrogel Platform, VersaCoat builds upon the proven clinical foundation of the VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet, expanding the platform's utility to include flowable application for use on hard-to-reach anatomy with minimal mechanical manipulation of tissue. VersaCoat is indicated for use as a bioresorbable, flowable soft-tissue protector in tendon, peripheral nerve, ligament, and skeletal muscle procedures and is provided in a syringe-based format for rapid preparation and precise placement.

SOURCE Alafair Biosciences, Inc.