Alafair Biosciences' President & CEO and Co-Founder, John Joyoprayitno, Named to Inc.'s Business Leader of the Year List; Company Also Earns Spot on Inc.'s Best in Business List

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc. is proud to announce that President & CEO, John Joyoprayitno, has been named to Inc.'s Best in Business: Business Leader of the Year list, a distinction awarded to leaders who have delivered outstanding results and meaningful impact within their organizations and industries.

John Joyoprayitno, President & CEO and Co-Founder, Alafair Biosciences

In addition to John's selection, Alafair Biosciences was also named to the 2025 Inc. Best in Business List, a recognition of companies that combine strong growth with purpose-driven leadership and meaningful impact. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honor leaders and companies that place purpose at the center of innovation. This honor recognizes not just financial performance, but positive impact, forward momentum, and industry influence.

Under John Joyoprayitno's leadership, Alafair Biosciences has achieved exceptional 722% year-over-year growth. The company has expanded its distribution network, sold more than 35,000 VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet implants, and launched VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel, the first flowable gel intended for soft-tissue protection. Alafair's rapid scaling, strong physician adoption, and high customer engagement reflect John's strategic leadership and his commitment to improving patient outcomes through innovation.

"Being named to Inc.'s Business Leader of the Year by List is an incredible honor," said John Joyoprayitno, President & CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "This recognition speaks to the dedication of the entire Alafair team. We're driven by a shared mission to improve healing and recovery for patients, and the progress we've made this year, especially with VersaCoat, reflects that purpose. I'm proud of what we've accomplished together and energized for what's ahead."

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

Alafair Biosciences, Inc. is an Austin-based medical device company focused on developing advanced biopolymer technologies for surgical soft-tissue protection. Its proprietary VersaCore™ Hydrogel Technology combines high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid and alginate to create conformable, bioresorbable devices that support healing tissues and maintain gliding surfaces during recovery. The company's portfolio includes the VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet and VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel, which are used in procedures involving tendons, peripheral nerves, ligaments, and skeletal muscle. Alafair's mission is to redefine surgical healing with advanced biomaterials that prevent soft-tissue tethering, support natural mobility, and empower surgeons to help patients reclaim optimal physical function.

About VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet

VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet (VersaWrap Tendon Protector, VersaWrap Nerve Protector) is a bioresorbable, hyaluronic acid and alginate-based soft-tissue protector that provides a conformable, non-constricting gliding layer in tendon and peripheral nerve procedures. VersaWrap is designed for a sutureless application, forming an ultrathin, uniform, tissue-adherent interface between adjacent tissue planes to allow mobility during early healing stages.

Developed from Alafair's VersaCore™ Hydrogel Platform, VersaWrap established the clinical foundation for the company's soft-tissue protection portfolio. The sheet form allows quick, easy placement on exposed anatomy in tendon, peripheral nerve, ligament, and skeletal muscle procedures. VersaWrap's tissue-free composition avoids the variability associated with human- or animal-derived implants and may be placed adjacent to hardware and grafts where tissue gliding protection is desired.

About VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel

VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel (VersaCoat Tendon Protector, VersaCoat Nerve Protector) is a bioresorbable, hyaluronic acid and alginate-based soft-tissue protector engineered for precision delivery in anatomically complex procedures. VersaCoat forms a conformable, tissue-adherent hydrogel that stays where applied and creates a non-constricting, gliding interface between adjacent tissue planes. This interface reduces postoperative soft tissue tethering while allowing natural healing and mobility.

Developed from Alafair's VersaCore™ Hydrogel Platform, VersaCoat builds upon the proven clinical foundation of the VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet, expanding the platform's utility to include flowable application for use on hard-to-reach anatomy with minimal mechanical manipulation of tissue. VersaCoat is indicated for use as a bioresorbable, flowable soft-tissue protector in tendon, peripheral nerve, ligament, and skeletal muscle procedures and is provided in a syringe-based format for rapid preparation and precise placement.

