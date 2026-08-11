Alafair Biosciences Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Marking 4th Consecutive Year on the List

Recognition follows the recent launch of VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel, expanding the company's soft-tissue protection portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, a medical device company redefining soft-tissue protection in orthopedic surgery, announced today joining the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, Inc.'s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for a fourth year in a row.

The prestigious list recognizes companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

Alafair Biosciences Celebrates Its Fourth Appearance on the Inc. 5000 List

This latest recognition builds on the recent launch of VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel. VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel brings Alafair's proprietary VersaCore™ Hydrogel Technology to an easy-to-use, syringe-deliverable format for delicate and difficult-to-access anatomy. The naturally-derived hyaluronic acid and alginate hydrogel provides a conformable, bioresorbable gliding interface that limits postoperative soft-tissue tethering in procedures involving tendons, ligaments, skeletal muscle, peripheral nerves, and the neural environment.

VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel builds on the market adoption of VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet, used in more than 40,000 implants across multiple specialties and healthcare systems. This established clinical experience provides a strong foundation for the introduction of VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel as an additional soft-tissue protection option for surgeons.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row is powerful validation of the tireless work our team puts in every day," said John Joyoprayitno, President & CEO of Alafair Biosciences. "We look forward to continued growth this year with the expansion of our sales channel and the recent launch of VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel. Consistent recognition on this list reflects not just our momentum as a business, but our ability to consistently deliver solutions that empower surgeons and their patients."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining growth. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Alafair Biosciences

Alafair Biosciences, Inc. is an Austin-based medical device company focused on developing advanced biopolymer technologies for surgical soft-tissue protection. Its proprietary VersaCore™ Hydrogel Technology combines naturally-derived, high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid and alginate to create conformable, bioresorbable devices that support healing tissues and maintain gliding surfaces during recovery. The company's portfolio includes the VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet and VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel, which are used in procedures involving tendons, peripheral nerves, ligaments, and skeletal muscle. Alafair's mission is to redefine surgical healing with advanced biomaterials that prevent soft-tissue tethering, support natural mobility, and empower surgeons to help patients reclaim optimal physical function.

About VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet

VersaWrap® Hydrogel Sheet (VersaWrap Tendon Protector, VersaWrap Nerve Protector) is a bioresorbable, hyaluronic acid and alginate-based soft-tissue protector that provides a conformable, non-constricting gliding layer in tendon and peripheral nerve procedures. VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet is designed for a sutureless application, forming an ultrathin, uniform, tissue-adherent interface between adjacent tissue planes to allow mobility during early healing stages.

Developed from Alafair's VersaCore™ Hydrogel Platform, VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet established the clinical foundation for the company's soft-tissue protection portfolio. The sheet form allows quick, easy placement on exposed anatomy in tendon, peripheral nerve, ligament, and skeletal muscle procedures, and may be placed adjacent to hardware and grafts where tissue gliding protection is desired. VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet is a tissue-free composition, avoiding the variability associated with human- or animal-derived implants.

About VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel

VersaCoat™ Flowable Hydrogel (VersaCoat Tendon Protector, VersaCoat Nerve Protector) is a bioresorbable, hyaluronic acid and alginate-based soft-tissue protector engineered for precision delivery in anatomically complex procedures. VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel forms a conformable, tissue-adherent hydrogel that stays where applied and creates a non-constricting, gliding interface between adjacent tissue planes. This interface reduces postoperative soft tissue tethering while allowing natural healing and mobility.

Developed from Alafair's VersaCore™ Hydrogel Platform, VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel builds upon the proven clinical foundation of the VersaWrap Hydrogel Sheet, expanding the platform's utility to include flowable application for use on hard-to-reach anatomy with minimal mechanical manipulation of tissue. VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel is indicated for use as a bioresorbable, flowable soft-tissue protector in tendon, peripheral nerve, ligament, and skeletal muscle procedures, and may be placed adjacent to hardware and grafts where tissue gliding protection is desired. VersaCoat Flowable Hydrogel is provided in a syringe-based format for rapid preparation and precise placement.

SOURCE Alafair Biosciences, Inc.