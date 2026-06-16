Alaska Airlines breaks ground on new hangar facility at Portland International Airport

The airline's new maintenance facility will empower its operations up and down the West Coast

The hangar will add 125,000 square feet of space for indoor aircraft maintenance and will enable the airline to service widebody aircraft

The facility is slated to create more than 100 jobs for local workers

The project builds on the airline's strong commitment to Portland, where it is the carrier with the most flights

PORTLAND, Ore., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alaska Airlines celebrates the ceremonial groundbreaking of a new maintenance hangar in Portland, Oregon. Following final permitting approvals, this hangar will be constructed adjacent to the airline's existing Horizon Air Ops Center & Maintenance Hangar at Portland International Airport (PDX), adding approximately 125,000 square feet of space for indoor aircraft maintenance of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines' mainline fleets and 60,000 square feet of space for offices, engine, machine and sheet metal shops and support areas.

Rendering of future Alaska Airlines hangar

The new facility will allow maintenance technicians to work on up to three narrowbody aircraft or two widebody aircraft at one time, enabling the airline to recover out-of-service aircraft more quickly and relieve pressure on its primary maintenance facilities in Seattle and other hubs.

"A new maintenance hangar in Portland is both an investment in one of our critical hubs and a key that unlocks growth possibilities throughout our network," said Benjamin Brookman, Vice President of Real Estate and Airport Affairs at Alaska Airlines. "With more flexibility on where we can perform maintenance and the aircraft we can service, we can run our operation more efficiently."

The new hangar represents the carrier's ongoing commitment to Portland and the nearly 3,000 Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air employees based in the area. The facility is slated to create more than 100 highly skilled jobs for local maintenance technicians, engineers and service professionals.

"PDX is a job-generating, economic powerhouse, fueling the Port's work to create good-paying opportunities that support families, growth and connection," said Port of Portland Chief Aviation Officer Dan Pippenger. "The new hangar embodies our strong partnership with Alaska, and our mutual commitment to making our region a place where everyone can thrive. It's a smart investment in our local talent that's sure to boost our region's economy and strengthen our future."

Alaska Airlines has proudly served Portland since 1979 and is the city's largest carrier with more than 130 daily departures this summer. The hangar construction project builds on Alaska's recent series of investments at PDX. The airline expanded its airport lobby presence at PDX in 2024 and opened a new, 14,000-foot Alaska Lounge earlier this month. This summer, Alaska will provide new flight options for its guests in Portland, launching year-round service to Everett/Paine Field (PAE) and Pasco–Tri-Cities (PSC), along with seasonal service to Baltimore (BWI), Philadelphia (PHL), St. Louis (STL) and Jackson Hole (JAC). By this fall, Alaska will offer 50% more seats in Portland than just two years ago, reflecting strong demand for travel from the Pacific Northwest city.

FAQ

Where is the facility located?

7646 NE Airtrans Way, Portland, OR.

When will the facility be fully built?

The anticipated completion of the facility is the second quarter of 2028.

How many jobs will the facility create?

The facility is slated to create more than 100 highly skilled jobs for local maintenance technicians, engineers and service professionals.

Will the facility be LEED certified?

Yes, the facility will be LEED certified. It will also feature EV charging stations, water conservation features and sustainable building materials.

Why is Portland important to Alaska Airlines?

Portland is one of Alaska Airlines' key West Coast hubs, with more than 130 daily departures scheduled for this summer. By this fall, Alaska will offer 50% more seats in Portland than just two years ago, reflecting strong demand for travel and the airline's continued investment in the market.

How much did Alaska invest in the new hangar?

Alaska is investing over $135 million in its new maintenance hangar, as part of its broader investment in its operation in Portland.

If the new hangar can hold 787-9 aircraft, does that mean Alaska plans to add global flights from Portland?

Alaska doesn't currently offer global routes from Portland, but we are always evaluating our flight network and considering which routes could make the most sense for each market.

Will this new hangar complement or replace facilities operated by Hawaiian Airlines prior to the integration?

The new hangar will complement the airline's existing PDX footprint, which includes Hawaiian Airlines facilities and Horizon Air's operations center. After a joint collective bargaining agreement (JCBA) is ratified for the Alaska and Hawaiian Maintenance & Engineering teams, we will have a clear understanding of the composition of our combined workforce.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines