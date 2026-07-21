Alaska Airlines, Inc. selects 737-800s to strengthen Hawaiian Airlines’ Neighbor Island service, enhancing the guest experience and increasing capacity

Twice as many First Class seats and the addition of more than 30 Premium Class seats, creating more upgrade opportunities for Huaka'i by Hawaiian and Atmos™ Rewards members

Fast, free Starlink Wi-Fi on all flights

More room in cargo for surfboards

Reclining leather Recaro seats throughout the aircraft

110V power outlets, USB charging and seatback device holders at every seat

"Neighbor Island service is part of the fabric of life in Hawai'i, and we know how deeply our guests, employees and communities care about its future," said Diana Birkett Rakow, CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. "This decision reflects our commitment to invest in Hawai'i for the long term, to strengthen Hawaiian Airlines and to honor the local expertise, culture and care that have made Hawaiian the airline of Hawai'i for nearly a century."

The future fleet will carry the Hawaiian brand and focus on Neighbor Island service, based in Honolulu (HNL). The airline's plan is for these aircraft to be flown by Honolulu-based pilots and flight attendants once the integration is complete, sustaining the safe, reliable and frequent service Hawai'i residents depend on for work, school, family, medical care and everyday life across the Islands while delivering a more modern and premium onboard experience for all guests.

Neighbor Island flying is uniquely demanding, with short segments, frequent daily cycles and operations in a salt-air environment. The 737-800 is a durable, reliable and proven aircraft with airframes and engines that can withstand the high cycles of Neighbor Island operations, while enabling the airline to maintain capacity to meet demand with a full schedule of frequent departures from morning to evening.

"The 737-800 gives us a proven, capable platform for the next chapter of Neighbor Island flying," said Jim Landers, Head of Hawai'i Operations. "It is well suited to the operational needs of the Islands and gives our teams a clear path to transition from the 717s while continuing to deliver the reliable service our guests expect."

The goal is to begin the fleet transition in 2028 and move quickly to bring this additional capacity and enhanced experience to our guests. Additional details will be shared as planning continues.

To sustain frequency and capacity and meet the needs of Hawai'i's communities in the near-term, prior to the transition, Alaska will supplement 717 Neighbor Island flying with 737 capacity. Starting in October, one Alaska-branded 737 aircraft will fly three round trips per day between Honolulu and Kahului (OGG). This 737 will operate out of Terminal 1 at Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, and guests will be able to check in at Terminal 1.

The fleet decision is a key step in Alaska Accelerate, Alaska Air Group's strategic plan to deliver long-term growth by strengthening the company's dual-brand strategy, expanding the reach of Hawaiian Airlines and investing in the markets that matter most to guests. Strength in Hawai'i and continued investment in the Hawaiian Airlines brand are central to that plan.

Since combining Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, the company has continued to invest in Hawai'i, strengthening connectivity through a broader network, launching a new, more valuable loyalty program, improving technology, planning a new Honolulu lounge and airport improvements across Hawai'i, and elevating the guest experience while deepening its commitment to local communities. The future Neighbor Island fleet builds on that journey, serving Hawai'i better together while honoring and sustaining two strong and beloved brands.

"We fly for Hawai'i and have the privilege of serving and representing Hawai'i through the Hawaiian Airlines brand, which will be reflected across even more flights as our operational integration continues. Investment in a dedicated Hawaiian Airlines-branded 737-800 fleet is about more than aircraft. It is about protecting the connections that make life possible across the islands and ensuring Hawaiian remains strong for the future," added Birkett Rakow.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines