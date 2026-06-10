Alaska Airlines teams up with Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026™ Local Organizing Committee to launch a new aircraft livery celebrating summer soccer in Seattle

Alaska's latest livery acts as a tribute to Seattle sports and the many people working to bring an amazing soccer experience to the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle is getting ready to welcome the world, and Alaska Airlines is marking the moment with a new aircraft livery launched as an Official Seattle World Cup 2026™ Host City Supporter, in partnership with Qatar Airways.

As Seattle's hometown global airline, Alaska is proud to unveil the custom aircraft decal honoring SeattleFWC26, a tribute to the many people working to bring an unforgettable tournament experience to the Pacific Northwest.

Alaska's latest custom aircraft decal honoring SeattleFWC26

Displayed on a Boeing 737-9 MAX with tail number 985AK, the design features the Seattle Host City logo alongside a dynamic soccer ball in motion, symbolizing the speed, excitement and momentum of the game. Inspired by elements from the official Seattle Host City poster, the livery also incorporates the iconic whale tail graphic, creating a distinctive connection to the Pacific Northwest and Seattle's maritime heritage. On the underside of the aircraft, the bold declaration "WE ARE SEATTLE" serves as a powerful statement of Alaska's pride in its hometown and reflects the airline's commitment to welcoming fans from across its network and beyond.

"We could not ask for a better hometown supporter than Alaska Airlines to carry Seattle and our region's story to the world," said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26. "This livery is more than a design; it is a reflection of who we are as the Pacific Northwest, innovative, welcoming, and proud, and an open invitation to experience that firsthand."

The airline's partnership with SeattleFWC26 also supports key community initiatives throughout the spring and summer, including: support for last month's inaugural Blind Soccer international tournament, community art installations highlighting the airline's nonprofit partnerships in the Seattle-area such as Northwest Association for Blind Athletes and the Museum of Flight and a flag raising ceremony where Alaska will join other Host City Supporters to help raise the Seattle Host City Flag atop the Space Needle.

"We are honored to welcome the world to Seattle alongside the local Seattle FIFA World Cup Host Committee," said Eric Edge, Vice President of Brand and Marketing at Alaska Airlines. "Our new livery is a celebration of our hometown and everything it has to offer, as well as a recognition of Alaska's growing connection to destinations around the globe."

Images and videos of the aircraft can be found at news.alaskaair.com.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

About Seattle FIFA World Cup 26™ Local Organizing Committee

SeattleFWC26 is the local organizing committee for Seattle's participation as one of the 16 Host Cities selected for the FIFA World Cup 26™. As a not-for-profit organization, SeattleFWC26's vision is to foster a lasting legacy for our region, guided by the spirit of soccer, innovation, and inclusion. To keep up to date on the latest news and involvement opportunities with SeattleFWC26, please visit https://www.seattlefwc26.org.

SOURCE Alaska Airlines