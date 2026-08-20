Alaska Airlines teams up with world champion Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold to launch multi-year partnership celebrating Seattle, Alaska's loyal guests and its growing global network

The campaign showcases Seattle hometown pride, Alaska employees and a remarkable guest experience as the airline enters its next chapter of growth. With Paris and Athens joining Alaska's international lineup from Seattle, Darnold will help travelers see what's next, from new places to go, to new ways to engage through Atmos Rewards and a more premium global travel experience.

"Sam knows how to compete on a global stage, and that play-to-win mindset totally aligns with our approach at Alaska Airlines," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "Partnering with a world champion like Sam is a fun way to celebrate Alaska Airlines' momentum as we build a global gateway in Seattle to connect our guests to the world."

"Seattle knows what it feels like to reach new heights," said Sam Darnold. "After an unforgettable season, I'm excited to partner with Alaska to celebrate that same momentum beyond the field. From Paris to Athens and beyond, Alaska is bringing Seattle to the world in new ways, and I'm proud to be part of a campaign that highlights what's possible when a city keeps reaching farther."

The campaign will roll out across Seattle, Portland and key regional markets, as well as Alaska's owned channels, with content featuring Darnold, Alaska employees and guest-facing moments tied to travel, loyalty and Seattle hometown pride. Throughout the season, guests will be able to engage with Sam-specific social content, gate experiences and special moments that bring the partnership to life.

Throughout the regular football season, Alaska will delight guests with special travel and loyalty moments inspired by Darnold's No. 14 jersey. Select flights will be renamed "Flight 1414," giving guests onboard an automatic 1,414 Atmos Rewards points bonus. For away games, featured flights will connect Seattle-area fans with that week's host city. For home games, the moments will spotlight flights from Seattle to the opposing team's home market as a fun nod to the matchup and Alaska's deep Seattle roots.

Atmos Rewards gives guests more ways to explore Alaska's growing global network, with the ability to earn and redeem rewards across Alaska, Hawaiian, oneworld alliance members and additional global partners serving more than 1,000 destinations worldwide. Guests can also enjoy a more premium travel experience, from international business class Suites and premium onboard amenities to complimentary Starlink Wi‑Fi for Atmos Rewards members.

Beginning Sept. 9, guests wearing Darnold's No. 14 Seattle jersey at participating gates at SeaTac Airport will also be invited to board with Group C, adding another game-day-inspired surprise to the travel experience. Alaska also plans to offer limited-time flight promotions through its social channels during the season, giving fans and travelers more ways to engage with the partnership.

The multi-year effort builds on Alaska's history of working with partners across sports, entertainment and culture to create moments that matter for guests. It also reflects Alaska's next brand chapter: rooted in its West Coast history, connected through Atmos Rewards and focused on bringing Seattle to more of the world through destinations like Paris and Athens.

Guests can learn more about Alaska's latest news, sign up for Atmos Rewards and follow along with the campaign at alaskaair.com.

FAQ:

Q: What is Alaska Airlines announcing?

A: Alaska Airlines is launching a multi-year partnership with Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold as part of a Seattle-rooted campaign spotlighting Alaska's global growth, including new nonstop routes from Seattle to Paris and Athens, expanded Atmos Rewards benefits and a more premium travel experience.

Q: Why is Alaska Airlines partnering with Sam Darnold?

A: Alaska is partnering with Sam Darnold to connect the energy of Seattle's football season with the airline's next chapter of growth. The campaign features Darnold alongside Alaska employees and guest-facing moments to celebrate Seattle hometown pride while introducing travelers to Alaska's expanding global network.

Q: How is Alaska Airlines becoming more global from Seattle?

A: Alaska is growing Seattle into a broader global gateway with new nonstop routes to Paris and Athens, building on service to destinations including London, Rome, Reykjavik, Seoul and Tokyo. Through Atmos Rewards, oneworld airlines and additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem rewards across more than 1,000 destinations worldwide.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Air Group