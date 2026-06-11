ALASKA WOMAN SAYS INSULATED WINTER GEAR SAVED HER LIFE AFTER SNOW MACHINE CRASH ON FROZEN RIVER

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An Alaska woman credits a last-minute decision — and a set of heavy-duty insulated gear — with helping save her life after a serious snow machine accident left her stranded for 3-and-half hours on a frozen river in subzero temperatures.

On March 21, 2026, 48-year-old Christy Rutter of Anchorage was riding as a passenger on a snow machine in Alaska's Matanuska-Susitna region when the vehicle overturned on the frozen Susitna River, pinning her beneath hundreds of pounds of machinery and leaving her with a catastrophic leg injury.

Freezing temperatures and exposure to wind create serious hypothermia risks. Wearing well-insulated winter gear from RefrigiWear protected Christy Rutter as she awaited rescue on the frozen Susitna River.

"I was trapped under it," Rutter recalls. "My leg was trapped underneath. I was pinned down."

What began as a long-awaited first trip to a newly purchased remote cabin quickly became a fight for survival.

Rutter and her husband, Eric, had set out that morning hauling supplies across winter trails and river ice toward the off-grid property, accessible only by air, boat or snow machine, depending on the season. Though an experienced outdoorswoman who spends much of her free time hiking mountains and cross-country skiing around Alaska, Rutter admitted she was nervous about the trip.

"I needed to be prepared," she said. "We were going to a remote location where there's no cell service, on a river, in frigid Alaska weather."

That preparation, she believes, is what ultimately kept her alive.

Just days before the trip, Rutter scrapped plans to wear a more fashionable snow suit and instead ordered insulated women's snow gear from RefrigiWear — specifically the women's Iron-Tuff® bib overalls and coat system rated for temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees.

"I looked online and thought, 'Well, this stuff isn't cute,'" Rutter says with a laugh. "But I've always been the kind of person who needs to be prepared for where I go and what I do."

That decision may have saved her life.

After the snow machine tipped on uneven river ice, Rutter's husband managed to jump free before lifting the 600-pound machine just enough to pull her out. But her leg had suffered a severe open fracture.

"There I laid for over three hours," she said. "Unable to move. Face down on the frozen river."

Below-zero winds whipped across the ice as water flowed beneath the frozen surface nearby. Rutter said she could hear it trickling beneath her while she fought to stay conscious through excruciating pain.

"I was afraid. I was in pain like I never thought possible," she said.

She believes the insulated snow gear protected her from hypothermia while rescuers worked to reach the remote location.

"I had the coat buttoned up to my neck and the bib overalls pulled down over my boots," she said. "There was no cold air getting in."

There were times Rutter said her body temperature and heart rate appeared to dangerously drop while she waited for rescue. Looking back at data from the fitness tracker she was wearing, she discovered her heart rate had fallen to 44 beats per minute, with a brief period where no reading registered at all.

Thankfully, Rutter's husband used an emergency Garmin inReach satellite communicator to summon help. Alaska State Troopers arrived by helicopter and transported Rutter to Big Lake Airport where she was met by an ambulance for transport to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska, where she underwent emergency surgery.

Doctors later told her the injury was so severe they could not guarantee she would walk again.

"My surgeon knelt at my bedside and said, 'My goal is to try and get you to walk again,'" Rutter said. "That's when I realized how serious this really was."

Now in recovery, Rutter faces what could be a 12- to 18-month rehabilitation process. Weeks after surgery, she said doctors remained concerned about delayed bone growth caused by the traumatic injury.

Still, Rutter remains focused on healing — and grateful.

"I cannot say how grateful I am to not have worn the cute gear," she said. "I am forever grateful for the gear that I did choose."

Friends and family have rallied around her recovery, helping her husband finish transporting supplies to the remote cabin and preparing it for the day she may finally see it herself.

For now, the avid skier and outdoors enthusiast spends most of her days confined to a couch instead of exploring Alaska's trails and mountains. Yet she says the experience reinforced a lesson every Alaskan understands.

"When you go out, you have to be prepared," Rutter said. "You need to bring the right gear, because you might be there a while."

And on one frozen river in March, being prepared made all the difference.

For more information or to shop for insulated workwear like the gear that protected Rutter in the Alaskan backcountry, visit RefrigiWear.com or call 800-654-3744.

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear makes the toughest workwear for the toughest workers and for the coldest conditions. With a long history rooted in real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. All RefrigiWear brands focus on providing the highest-quality workwear and best overall value. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at RefrigiWear.com.

SOURCE REFRIGIWEAR