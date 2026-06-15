RefrigiWear® Unveils New Heated PPE System at ASSP Safety26 Expo

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear®, the leading manufacturer of insulated PPE and workwear for the global cold chain, announced the new ThermaSync™ Jacket and ThermaSync™ Glove, an integrated heated workwear system designed to keep workers warm, productive and protected even in temperatures down to -15°F.

The new products will debut at the ASSP Safety26 Conference & Expo, June 15–17, in Anaheim, California.

ThermaSync™ combines heating technology with a completely unique connection to deliver warmth from core to fingertips. Post this The all-new ThermaSync™ Jacket and Gloves from RefrigiWear combine battery-powered heating technology with industrial-grade durability and a completely unique connection between the products to deliver synchronized warmth from core to fingertips. The result is an innovative solution for insulated PPE that helps workers stay safe, comfortable and focused on the job, even in temperatures down to -15°F.

Connected Warmth from Core to Fingertips

ThermaSync™ combines battery-powered heating technology with industrial-grade durability and a completely unique connection between the products to deliver synchronized warmth from core to fingertips.

"Cold environments create real challenges for workers, affecting comfort, dexterity, productivity and job performance. Worn together, ThermaSync™ products create a connected system that maintains consistent warmth across the body and hands," says RefrigiWear CEO Ryan Silberman.

The result is an innovative solution for insulated PPE that helps workers stay safe, comfortable and focused on the job.

ThermaSync™ Jacket

Even before powering up, the ThermaSync™ Jacket is insulated for protection in temperatures down to -15°F. Heating elements across the chest and back, plus high- and low-heat settings, let workers adjust warmth as activity levels or conditions change.

The jacket features durable abrasion-resistant, water-resistant materials, multiple pockets and an adjustable hem to block cold drafts, along with one rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack that provides up to 8 hours of heat per charge.

ThermaSync™ Glove

Also insulated for -15°F temperatures, the ThermaSync™ Glove uses magnetic connectors to draw power from the ThermaSync™ Jacket, delivering extra warmth across the back of the hand and fingers. This unique connector amplifies cold protection to your hands because if your hands are cold, it is hard to focus on anything else.

A waterproof design and grip-enhancing synthetic leather palm support secure material handling. Touchscreen-capable thumb, index and middle fingers let workers use screens without exposing hands to cold temperatures.

Experience ThermaSync™ at Safety26

ASSP Safety26 attendees are invited to visit RefrigiWear Booth #4415 for demonstrations of the ThermaSync™ Jacket and ThermaSync™ Glove.

About RefrigiWear

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear makes the toughest workwear for the toughest workers and for the coldest conditions. With a long history rooted in real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. Learn more at RefrigiWear.com.

SOURCE REFRIGIWEAR