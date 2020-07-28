ALC Backs Federal Legislation to Provide Economic Relief for Family Logging Businesses

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Loggers Council (ALC) and its state logging associations are supporting legislation introduced in both chambers of Congress that would provide economic relief to logging and log trucking companies impacted by COVID-19.

The bills were introduced in the Senate by Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) and Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) S.4233, and in the House by Representative Jared Golden (D-ME) and Representative David Rouzer (R-NC). Specifically, the bill would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make economic relief payments to logging and log trucking businesses who experienced losses of great than 10% in the first two quarters of 2020 (as compared to 2019). The program would be similar to others already enacted by Congress for agricultural producers.

ALC Executive Vice President Danny Dructor stated, "Logging and log hauling have been deemed as essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic at both State and Federal levels. Our members have experienced significant economic losses over the last several months. Many of them will need economic relief to remain in business and continue to provide the raw materials every U.S. citizen is dependent upon for their daily standard of living."

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically affected logging and the wood products industry in the U.S. Lumber and paper mills have decreased their consumption as a result of reduced or lost markets during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ripple effect has been a reduction in the amount of wood being sourced from forests by small, family-owned logging and log trucking businesses. Loggers in some states have seen losses of up to 40%.

Even with a rebound in forest product markets, analysts predict it could take two years for log markets to recover. This amount of time will be a significant challenge for loggers and log truckers to survive and remain whole to continue their operations. With high operating costs, diminished markets and low returns on investments, logging and log trucking capacity throughout the United States could be deeply reduced.

"Loggers in every corner of the United States support this legislation. We are grateful for the bi-partisan support of Senators Collins and Smith, and Congressmen Golden and Rouzer to throw a lifeline to family-owned and operated logging and trucking businesses," said Dructor.

The ALC was formed in 1994 to serve as a unified, national voice for professional loggers across the United States. Made up of a coalition of state and regional logging associations and councils, ALC represents more 30 states across the U.S.

