Alcami Expands Quality, Packaging, and Storage Capabilities at Tennessee Facility

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), the leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced a series of strategic and operational investments at its Tennessee facility, which was recently added to the company's network through its acquisition of Tjoapack.

Looking to strengthen operational consistency and quality, Alcami is integrating the Tennessee site into its enterprise-wide systems that have been implemented across Alcami’s network, enabling greater standardization, improved compliance, and enhanced visibility across operations.

Looking to strengthen operational consistency and quality, Alcami is integrating the Tennessee site into its enterprise-wide Quality Management System (QMS). The site will adopt MasterControl, the digital QMS platform already implemented across Alcami's U.S. network, enabling greater standardization, improved compliance, and enhanced visibility across operations.

In addition to infrastructure and systems, Alcami is investing in its people and organizational structure at the Tennessee facility. The company is restructuring its Quality and Operations teams to better align with current and future customer needs, ensuring the right capabilities and capacity are in place to support continued growth.

In parallel, several packaging lines will be upgraded with increased line speeds, new equipment, and the introduction of serialization capabilities to meet evolving regulatory and client requirements. In addition, Alcami is investing in a new high-speed bottle packaging line, which is expected to be operational in the first half of 2027, further expanding capacity and throughput at the site.

Also as part of the initiative, Alcami is integrating its Tennessee facility into its broader GMP storage network, which is expanding temperature-controlled capacity across multiple U.S. locations, including high-density storage, upgrades to warehousing infrastructure, and increased redundancy. Together, these improvements are designed to enhance operational efficiency, flexibility, continuity of supply, and product protection, while supporting future growth for the group.

"By strengthening our Tennessee site across storage, packaging, quality systems, and team structure, we are enhancing our ability to integrate solutions and support customers with greater flexibility and reliability," commented Patrick Walsh, Interim CEO & Board Chair, Alcami. "Together, these improvements will enhance operational efficiency, flexibility, continuity of supply, and product protection, allowing Alcami to sustain our quality levels as we service growing customer demand."

These enhancements mark an important step in Alcami's broader integration strategy following the Tjoapack acquisition, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering integrated, end-to-end solutions across development, manufacturing, and packaging.

About Alcami

Alcami Corporation is a global contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina, U.S. with over 45 years of experience advancing pharmaceuticals and biologics from development to delivery. Alcami provides fully integrated lab services, drug product manufacturing, primary and secondary packaging and labeling, cGMP pharma storage, and support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.alcami.com.

SOURCE Alcami