Alcami Completes Acquisition of Tjoapack

Expanding Alcami's CDMO capabilities across the U.S. and Europe, strengthening packaging scale and supply chain redundancy for pharmaceutical and biotech customers

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami Corporation ("Alcami"), a leading U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the completion of the acquisition of Tjoapack, a leading global contract packaging organization with facilities in the United States and The Netherlands.

The combined organization now employs over 1,400 skilled personnel across the U.S. and The Netherlands. This expands the operational footprint to more than 1 million square feet and supports the production of over 80 commercial products worldwide. Alcami CEO & Chairman Patrick Walsh will assume the CEO responsibility of the combined organizations.

The combined companies are advancing planned integration activities to expand end-to-end CDMO capabilities across the U.S. and Europe. Tjoapack customers can expect uninterrupted service across all sites, while gaining access to Alcami's broader portfolio of capabilities, including drug product manufacturing, laboratory services, and pharma storage. Alcami customers will benefit from expanded packaging scale, increased supply chain redundancy, and enhanced market access support, including Qualified Person (QP) release services in Europe.

"This acquisition represents a meaningful step forward in Alcami's long term growth strategy to provide integrated global solutions for our clients," said Chairman and CEO Patrick Walsh. "We welcome the Tjoapack team and look forward to unlocking the full potential of our combined capabilities."

About Alcami

Alcami Corporation is a global contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina, U.S. with over 45 years of experience advancing pharmaceuticals and biologics from development to delivery. Alcami provides fully integrated lab services, drug product manufacturing, primary and secondary packaging and labeling, cGMP pharma storage, and support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.alcami.com.

About Tjoapack

Tjoapack is a global contract packaging organization (CPO) serving the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, with more than 35 years of experience in regulated pharmaceutical packaging. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in The Netherlands, the company operates GMP‑compliant facilities in Europe and the United States, including sites in Etten‑Leur, The Netherlands, and Clinton, Tennessee. Tjoapack is an affiliated group of companies owned by Alcami. For more information, please visit www.tjoapack.com.

SOURCE Alcami