Alchemy Introduces AgentCard, a Payments and Identity Platform for AI Agents Built on Visa Intelligent Commerce

Integrated with Visa Intelligent Commerce, Alchemy AgentCard is now available to consumers and businesses looking to capitalize on agentic payments

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy, the largest AI developer and infrastructure platform for the onchain economy, today launched AgentCard's integration with Visa Intelligent Commerce, giving AI agents a complete identity and payment stack and allowing them to make online purchases on consumers' behalf. With AgentCard, an AI agent built on models from any provider, including OpenAI or Anthropic, can book a vacation, order groceries, or renew a subscription on a consumer's behalf, without the consumer ever touching a checkout screen. Setup takes developers under a minute and provisions everything an agent needs to operate, including a Visa payment token, a dedicated email address, a phone number, and a crypto wallet, through a single API.

AgentCard is a unified payments and identity product that now integrates Visa Intelligent Commerce, Visa's portfolio of initiatives and solutions designed to enable secure and trusted AI-driven commerce experiences at scale. Through this integration, agents can transact using Visa-issued tokens, preserving rewards, credit lines, and card benefits without creating new accounts or credentials.

"Every major computing shift has produced a new kind of economic actor," shared Nikil Viswanathan, Co-founder & CEO of Alchemy. "The internet created online businesses. Mobile created the app economy. AI agents are next, and they need to be able to access the global economy, and AgentCard is how that starts."

AgentCard features built-in spend controls, including merchant category restrictions, per-transaction limits, and customizable budgets, that are configurable at setup or in real time. A crypto wallet is available alongside the token. Transactions default to tokenized card payments, with support for emerging agent payment protocols, including crypto where accepted by the merchant.

"As AI agents take on a more active role in commerce, they need to demonstrate trusted identity and seamless ways to transact," said Tanner Riche, VP, Growth Products and Partnerships, Visa. "Visa is working with partners across the ecosystem so developers can bring these experiences to market on our Visa Intelligent Commerce infrastructure designed to support agentic commerce in a manner that is secure, reliable, and ready to scale."

Agent-native payment protocols are in early adoption. AgentCard's routing layer is designed to select the best available payment rail for each transaction and falls back to single-use tokens where agent-native protocols are not yet supported. As merchant and network adoption grows, AgentCard automatically upgrades the payment path without requiring reconfiguration.

Each agent provisioned through AgentCard receives a dedicated email address at agentcard.email and a new phone number, completing the identity layer required for agents to sign up for services, receive verifications, and operate with the same credentials as a human user.

"The hardest part of deploying an agent today has nothing to do with intelligence, it is getting the agent set up to actually operate in the world," said Flor Ronsmans De Vry, Co-Creator of AgentCard. "Whether you're building on OpenAI or Anthropic, AgentCard collapses that setup into one step. The next phase is making sure every payment rail an agent might need is available the moment a developer wants it."

AgentCard is available today at agentcard.ai.

About Alchemy

Alchemy is the Web3 infrastructure and developer platform that powers millions of users and the world's most innovative blockchain applications. From enabling $2+ trillion in financial transactions worldwide to scaling L2s and enabling DeFi, Alchemy provides the infrastructure and tools developers need to build reliable, scalable, and accessible experiences. Trusted by companies like JPMorgan, Stripe, Visa, Franklin Templeton, Nike, and backed by a16z, Coatue, Silver Lake, Lightspeed, and Stanford University, Alchemy is building the foundational layer for a decentralized and AI-enabled Web3 ecosystem. For more information, visit alchemy.com.

Media Contact: Jo Hunt | Head of Communications | [email protected]

SOURCE Alchemy