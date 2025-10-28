Alchemy Taps AWS Veteran Bill Platt as COO to Drive Next Phase of AI-Powered Financial Transactions

Infrastructure leader that maintained complete uptime during October's historic crypto liquidation brings AWS executive to scale for institutional demand.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy , the infrastructure powering 70% of crypto applications and $150 billion in annual transactions, today announced the appointment of Bill Platt as Chief Operating Officer. This announcement comes as institutional adoption of blockchain accelerates, driven by the surge in AI-enabled financial applications.

Bill Platt, COO of Alchemy

Platt joins just as Alchemy's infrastructure proved its mettle on October 10th, when crypto markets faced their largest liquidation cascade in history. While unprecedented market volatility strained blockchain infrastructure industry-wide, Alchemy's Cortex engine kept critical applications like Polymarket and Coinbase running, processing record volumes without degradation. This real-world stress test validated Alchemy's readiness to handle institutional demand at scale with Platt now on board.

Platt brings with him over three decades of experience, including most recently at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he led large-scale 'agentic AI' platforms, including AWS Transform, Kiro, and Amazon Q Developer, that modernized enterprise workloads. At Alchemy, he will lead the company's next phase of growth as AI and blockchain converge to enable autonomous financial systems.

"Bill's experience scaling infrastructure at AWS comes at exactly the right time for our industry," said Nikil Viswanathan, Alchemy's CEO. "His track record proves he understands how to serve the scale of demand we're currently seeing, while building the next-generation infrastructure layer to power the next wave of adoption."

An AWS Legacy Heralds the Next Wave of Computing

Platt was a core leader in AWS's Agentic AI initiatives, modernizing enterprise workloads and helping customers adopt autonomous software systems. He sees Alchemy as the natural continuation of that evolution, this time in money and finance.

"I've lived through every major computing shift of the last 35 years: mainframes to distributed systems, the internet, cloud, and AI," said Platt. "Web3 today looks like cloud computing ten years ago. Developers are migrating fast, enterprises are demanding more, and the infrastructure needs to scale immediately. The difference is that AI is compressing what took the cloud a decade into just a few months."

AI and Blockchain Are Converging

With AI-related crypto tokens surpassing $35 billion in market capitalization, the intersection of AI and blockchain is among the fastest-growing sectors in fintech. Alchemy is leading that movement through Cortex , its intelligent blockchain engine that recently proved its resilience during the October 10th market stress test. While competitors experienced degraded performance, Cortex kept critical applications running. Cortex's performance has cut Polymarket's onchain costs by over 40%, doubled transaction volume for DeFi platform Usual, and is powering millions of daily portfolio requests for CoinbaseWallet.

As COO, Platt will focus on scaling infrastructure and developer adoption using the same strategies that established AWS's market leadership in cloud computing. His mandate includes advancing Alchemy's roadmap and embedding AI into its infrastructure so developers can build autonomous financial applications without deep AI expertise.

Scaling Agentic Communities through Agent-to-Agent Transactions

Platt sees the next evolution in AI with 'agentic communities & economies', or ACEs, which are networks of systems that autonomously transact, lend, and exchange digital assets on behalf of users. Alchemy is already piloting agent-to-agent payment systems with select partners like J.P. Morgan.

"Stablecoins are the programmable fuel for AI-native economies. When paired with AI agents, stablecoins enable autonomous systems to transact, negotiate, and coordinate value flows on behalf of users. We're already exploring innovations combining AI and stablecoins, from agentic SDKs to gas sponsorship for agent-initiated transactions to predictive payment scheduling," said Platt.

"Just as AWS enabled every company to become a technology company, Alchemy is enabling every financial service provider to become a programmable money institution," said Platt. "AI will change more than how we code or communicate, it will reshape how value moves across the world."

About Alchemy

The world's leading Web3 development platform, providing infrastructure and developer tools for scalable blockchain applications. Trusted by major Web3 companies and Fortune 500 enterprises building onchain solutions. For more information, visit alchemy.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807208/Bill_PLatt.jpg

SOURCE Alchemy