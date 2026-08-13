Alcor Launches CMDB Catalyst, An AI-Powered Product for Autonomous CMDB Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor, a leading digital transformation company and global provider of AI, ServiceNow, Cloud, Data Engineering, Security Solutions and implementation services, announced the launch of CMDB Catalyst. Built natively on the ServiceNow Platform, the product transforms the way organizations manage and optimize their Configuration Management Database (CMDB) with AI and intelligent automation.

As enterprise IT environments continue to grow in complexity, maintaining accurate CMDB data has become increasingly challenging. CMDB Catalyst introduces a new approach by continuously monitoring CMDB health, automating operational tasks, delivering real-time insights, and optimizing CMDB performance with minimal human intervention.

More than a traditional application, CMDB Catalyst transforms the CMDB from a passive repository into an intelligent operational foundation that supports modern IT operations, service management, and enterprise-wide digital transformation.

The AI-powered product combines 10 purpose-built AI agents across four core capability areas, delivering end-to-end intelligence throughout CMDB operations.

Data Quality & Visibility Agents: Continuously monitor CMDB health and uncover hidden data quality issues effectively. These agents also strengthen configuration relationships and provide complete visibility into IT environment.

Continuously monitor CMDB health and uncover hidden data quality issues effectively. These agents also strengthen configuration relationships and provide complete visibility into IT environment. Automation Agents: Intelligently detect operational issues, automate repetitive CMDB tasks, and keep critical infrastructure services running with minimal manual intervention.

Intelligently detect operational issues, automate repetitive CMDB tasks, and keep critical infrastructure services running with minimal manual intervention. Optimization Agents: Continuously optimize CMDB operations with intelligent recommendations that improve platform performance, data quality, and operational efficiency over time.

Continuously optimize CMDB operations with intelligent recommendations that improve platform performance, data quality, and operational efficiency over time. Real-Time Reporting & Insights: Delivers comprehensive dashboards with actionable visibility into AI activity, infrastructure health, CMDB data quality, and operational performance.

Unlike traditional CMDB management approaches that rely heavily on manual effort, CMDB Catalyst plugs into organizations' existing CMDBs and helps evolve them into healthier, smarter, self-improving operational assets capable of supporting modern businesses.

"The future of enterprise IT isn't just AI-assisted—it's AI-driven," said Monisha Singh, Chairperson and Sr. Principal at Alcor. "With CMDB Catalyst, we're introducing an AI-powered product that reimagines how organizations manage one of the most critical components of their ServiceNow ecosystem. Our vision is to help enterprises move beyond maintaining their CMDB and begin operating an intelligent, autonomous foundation for modern IT."

Sunita Gulia, Sr. Director – Product Development at Alcor, added "CMDB Catalyst reflects years of product innovation focused on one objective—making CMDB operations intelligent by design. By combining Agentic AI with purpose-built automation, we've created a product that continuously monitors, automates, optimizes, and improves CMDB operations while significantly reducing manual effort for IT teams."

Built natively on the ServiceNow Platform, CMDB Catalyst integrates seamlessly into existing ServiceNow environments while leveraging enterprise-grade security, governance, and scalability.

The product is live on the ServiceNow® AI Agent Marketplace. Request an exclusive demo today to start your CMDB modernization journey.

For more information, please visit our website at www.alcortech.com, and follow us on social channels.

About Alcor

Alcor Solutions Inc. is a global digital transformation company serving Fortune 500 and other leading organizations across multiple industry verticals in the US, Canada, Europe, and India. Our expertise in ServiceNow, CloudOps, AI, Data Analytics, and Enterprise Security help enterprises drive innovation, boost efficiency, and unlock cost savings.

Founded in 2008, Alcor's focus has been on building tailored and integrated digital solutions, enabling organizations to modernize their operations and unlock lasting business growth. Our implementation experts create and deliver next-gen solutions, optimize cloud architectures, and strengthen security posture to accelerate business transformation. We also specialize in end-to-end AI lifecycle management — spanning readiness assessment, implementation, governance, and continuous improvement — to help organizations scale intelligently.

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SOURCE Alcor Solutions, Inc.