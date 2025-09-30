Alcor Achieves Great Place to Work® Certification™ for Fifth Consecutive Year, Honoured as Best Workplace for Women!

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcor Solutions, a leading global provider of AI, cloud, and digital transformation solutions and services, is proud to announce that it has earned its fifth consecutive Great Place To Work® Certification™ across the US, Canada, and India regions. This certification reflects Alcor's ongoing commitment to cultivating a people-first culture built on mutual trust, open communication, and innovation, while ensuring long-term organizational sustainability. It also positions Alcor among the elite workplaces where employees are recognized, supported, and rewarded for their exceptional contributions.

"Earning this prestigious certification for the fifth consecutive year is a proud milestone for Alcor," said Amit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at Alcor Solutions, Inc. "This global recognition is a reflection of the culture we have consciously built together — and our people are at the heart of everything we do. This achievement reaffirms our continued focus on building a culture of empowerment, trust, and innovation. Together, we will continue to embrace new possibilities and lead with integrity and purpose."

The Great Place To Work® Certification™ is a globally accepted "Employer of Choice" recognition that most organizations aspire to achieve. This certification is awarded to companies that prioritize building a high-performance, high-trust culture with positive employee experiences.

The certification process is based on an anonymous survey conducted directly with employees, ensuring complete confidentiality and unbiased insights without any influence or access by the employer. This research-backed verification also empowers organizations to recruit and retain top talent, elevate productivity, and gain valuable insights into their workplace culture.

" Alcor's Great Place to Work achievement for five consecutive years across the USA, Canada, and India is a powerful testament to our enduring commitment to building a positive, inclusive, and empowering workplace culture. Guided by our core values — integrity, collaboration, responsiveness, and quality — we continue to shape an environment where people thrive. This milestone reflects the passion, dedication, and excellence of our global team, whose contributions drive our success every day. We remain deeply invested in supporting our employees' growth, well-being, and sense of belonging. Here's to continuing this remarkable journey together," said Lisa Clinton, Sr. Director – HR/Operations, Alcor Solutions, Inc.

Alcor is also honoured to be again recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women in the Mid-Size Company category by the Great Place To Work India team – for the second consecutive year. This recognition places Alcor among the top 100 organizations in India, chosen through a rigorous evaluation process. The company stands out for fostering an equitable culture where women have access to fair opportunities, play a key role in strategic decision-making, and thrive in a collaborative, merit-based environment. Alcor remains dedicated to shaping the future of work by empowering women to grow, lead, and succeed in their careers.

"At Alcor, one of our strongest pillars is the incredible women who power our success. Their talent, resilience, and ability to seamlessly balance multiple roles inspire us every day. From driving innovation to leading with empathy and strength, they continue to shape Alcor into not just a great workplace, but a better place for everyone. We remain deeply committed to promoting an environment where women can thrive, grow, and achieve their fullest potential," said Jyoti Chak, HR Manager at Alcor Solutions, Inc.

Alcor's consistent recognition by the Great Place To Work® Institute across multiple regions emphasizes its global commitment to employee well-being and organizational excellence. The company remains dedicated to nurturing a workplace culture that champions diversity, equality, cutting-edge innovation, and collaborative success.

To know more about Alcor, please visit our website at www.alcortech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Alcor

Founded in 2008, Alcor Solutions, Inc. is a global AI and digital transformation services company serving Fortune 500, Government Agencies, and other leading organizations in multiple industry verticals across the US, Canada, Europe, Japan, and India regions.

Alcor is a ServiceNow® Elite partner and works with various innovative enterprise technologies to deliver solutions and services that help drive AI excellence and digital transformation for businesses. They advise leading businesses on cloud platforms, solution architecture, enterprise service management, and integrated IT service delivery. The company also provides business process consulting to capture, re-engineer, and improve processes that can easily be automated to deliver real value.

Media Contact:

Monisha Singh

[email protected]

SOURCE Alcor Solutions, Inc.