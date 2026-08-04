ALEX THEATRE TOPS ALL 70MM CINEMAS PRESENTING THE ODYSSEY IN THE U.S. LEADING TO MULTI-WEEK EXTENSION OF SCREENINGS

Historic Glendale theatre announces additional screenings as the engagement ranks on top of the nation's most successful 70mm theatrical runs.

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic ALEX Theatre has announced that its special 70mm presentation of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will be extended by at least an additional two weeks, with screenings now continuing through August 20, 2026, following extraordinary audience demand.

The extension follows a standout opening run, the ALEX announcing that it is the highest grossing theatre in the US for 70mm presentations of The Odyssey.

The ALEX Theatre in Glendale has extended the successful run of Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" at the historic movie palace. (Photo courtesy of the ALEX Theatre)

Following a complete Cinema systems upgrade, including the installation of 70mm film projectors, the ALEX Theatre welcomed audiences to a special engagement of The Odyssey beginning July 17. The presentation marked the theatre's return to first-run studio cinema after more than 35 years and represented a defining moment in the ALEX's century-long history.

The response exceeded expectations, with audiences traveling to experience Nolan's mythic action epic in the immersive format for which it was created. The ALEX's screenings have emerged as a standout theatrical presentation of The Odyssey, reflecting strong demand not only for premium film experiences, but for the return of historic movie palaces as places where major cinematic events can be experienced as intended.

The Odyssey has drawn audiences from across Southern California and beyond, with many enjoying these very special 70mm film prints as beautifully presented by the ALEX Theatre. The ALEX Theatre's investment and commitment to presenting The Odyssey in 70mm has brought a world-class theatrical experience to film fans from across the region.

For the ALEX Theatre, this extended engagement reflects the rebirth of a classic movie palace for a new era of cinema. As audiences increasingly seek memorable, event-driven experiences that cannot be replicated at home, the ALEX is redefining what a night at the movies can be. By honoring its rich heritage while embracing the future of moviegoing, the theatre is inspiring a new generation to discover the power of seeing films together, where the venue itself becomes part of the experience and every screening feels like an occasion.

"We're incredibly grateful to the people of Los Angeles and to film lovers from across Southern California for making our presentation of The Odyssey in 70mm such an extraordinary success," said Miles Williams, Artistic Director of the ALEX Theatre. "The response from audiences has been overwhelming and a wonderful reminder of how much people still value the shared experience of seeing a great film together. I'd also like to thank Universal Pictures for recognizing the important role historic theatres continue to play in Hollywood's cinematic legacy and for partnering with the ALEX to be part of this landmark release. We're honored to have been part of bringing this film to audiences, and we look forward to welcoming them back for many more unforgettable movies."

Since opening in 1925, the ALEX Theatre has welcomed generations of audiences for first-run films, special engagements, and live performances. Today, the theatre continues to serve as a cultural hub, presenting a diverse calendar of live music, comedy, dance, theatrical productions, cinema, and special events. The addition of premier 70mm film presentation builds on the ALEX's legacy as a gathering place for unforgettable shared experiences across the arts.

Tickets for the extended engagement are available now at thealex.com.

About Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX® film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to screens worldwide as the first feature film ever shot entirely with 65mm 15-perf large format film cameras.

The Odyssey stars Academy Award® winner Matt Damon as Odysseus, king of Ithaca; BAFTA winner Tom Holland as Odysseus' son, Telemachus; Academy Award® winner Anne Hathaway as Penelope, queen of Ithaca and wife of Odysseus; Robert Pattinson as Antinous, an Ithacan suitor of Penelope; Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong'o in dual roles as Helen of Troy, queen of Sparta, and as Helen's twin sister Clytemnestra, queen of Mycenae; two-time Academy Award® nominee Samantha Morton as Circe, a powerful witch; Emmy winner John Leguizamo as Eumaeus, a faithful servant to Odysseus; Emmy and Golden Globe winner Zendaya as the goddess Athena; and Academy Award® winner Charlize Theron as Calypso, an immortal nymph.

The Odyssey is written for the screen and directed by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer's Odyssey. It is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy.

ABOUT ALEX THEATRE

Located at 216 N. Brand Blvd. in Glendale, California, just steps from The Americana at Brand, the ALEX Theatre has been a cultural landmark since 1925. Recognized for its iconic Greek and Egyptian architecture and signature Art Deco neon spire, the venue presents a diverse calendar of live performances, music, comedy, dance, new media programming, cinema, and special events. With a capacity of 1,300 seats and newly upgraded large-format film presentation capabilities, the ALEX Theatre continues its legacy as a destination for unforgettable entertainment experiences.

SOURCE ALEX Theatre