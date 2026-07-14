THE HISTORIC ALEX THEATRE BEGINS ITS NEXT CENTURY WITH A RETURN TO ITS CINEMATIC ROOTS

Presenting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in newly installed 70mm large format film projection.

After a 35 year absence from first-run studio films, this transformative 70mm special engagement

marks the beginning of the Glendale theatre's reemergence as one of Southern California's premier

cinema destinations.

GLENDALE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic ALEX Theatre is launching an exciting new chapter in its century-long history with a three-week engagement of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, presented in spectacular 70mm film from July 17 through August 6, 2026.

Inside the historic ALEX Theatre, one of Southern California's iconic movie palaces.

Since 1925, the ALEX Theatre has served as one of Southern California's beloved historic theatres. During Hollywood's Golden Age, audiences filled its auditorium watching first-run features, special engagements, and major film studio presentations. Over the decades, the ALEX has evolved into a vibrant cultural and entertainment center, by presenting an eclectic mix of music, dance, comedy, cinema, and new media events. As a truly independent venue, the ALEX has embraced a mission-driven identity in an overly profit-driven entertainment landscape.

It is now making a renewed commitment to film exhibitions, with the installation of state-of-the-art sound systems along with 70mm and 35mm film projection. This represents a major investment in preserving the highest standards of motion picture presentation on film. At a time when filmmakers and audiences alike are embracing the return of premium theatrical experiences, the ALEX Theatre is once again positioning itself as a destination for exceptional cinema—reclaiming its past while inviting a new generation of cinema audiences.

"We are reclaiming our place as one of LA's premiere venues for Cinema. With our new large format film projectors, new audio systems, and growing community of film curators - we look forward to hosting LA's cinephiles and movie lovers of all ages in our historic theatre," said Miles Williams, Artistic Director at the ALEX.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey which is already being hailed as the movie event of the summer, the ALEX Theatre is proud to welcome one of the decade's most anticipated films. Combining Nolan's visionary filmmaking with an extraordinary ensemble cast and one of the greatest stories ever told, The Odyssey has all the hallmarks of a landmark cinematic event, making it the perfect film to usher in the ALEX Theatre's next chapter.

For more information and to buy tickets, please visit: thealex.com

ABOUT ALEX THEATRE

Located at 216 Brand Blvd - just steps from Glendale's Americana - the ALEX Theatre has been a cultural landmark since 1925. Recognized for its iconic Greek and Egyptian architecture and signature Art Deco neon spire, the venue presents a diverse calendar of live performances, music, comedy, dance, new media programming and special events. With a capacity of 1300, the ALEX is one of the largest cinema venues in all of Southern California with 70mm.

SOURCE ALEX Theatre