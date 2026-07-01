Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Highlights Longstanding Partnership with the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation as America Commemorates the 250th Anniversary of Its Founding

In honor of America's enduring legacy of patriotism, courage and service, Alexandria highlights the impact of its mission-critical partnership and support of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. From citizen-soldiers who fought for America's independence nearly 250 years ago to modern-day service members who have answered the call to defend freedom, generations of Americans have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ideals larger than themselves. Among the most enduring examples are those brave individuals who have received the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military decoration. Awarded by the President, in the name of Congress, the Medal of Honor commemorates those who have shaped our nation's history and continue to inspire its future with their acts of valor, humanity, patriotism and sacrifice. Over 40 million Americans have served in the U.S. Armed Forces since the Civil War. Fewer than 4,000 have been awarded the Medal of Honor.

"Alexandria's commitment to the Medal of Honor Museum has been essential in bringing this national tribute to life. Their dedication to honoring the courage, sacrifice and service of Medal of Honor Recipients ensures that these stories continue to inspire Americans for generations," said Christopher J. Cassidy, first and former president and chief executive officer of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, retired U.S. Navy SEAL and former NASA astronaut.

Alexandria has proudly supported the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation for years, guided by the company's strategic corporate responsibility initiatives and deep commitment to advancing organizations that strengthen communities, inspire leadership and create lasting societal impact. Joel S. Marcus, executive chairman and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., has served on the board of directors of the NMOHM since 2020. Alexandria's support was instrumental in advancing the Foundation's vision to create a permanent national tribute to Medal of Honor Recipients and the values they represent through the development and delivery of the National Medal of Honor Museum.

The National Medal of Honor Museum ("Museum") is the first-and-only museum dedicated to Medal of Honor Recipients, and was recently awarded "Best New Museum" by USA Today Reader's Choice 2026. The Museum, which opened in Arlington, Texas, in March 2025, stands as the nation's premier institution dedicated to preserving and celebrating the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its Recipients. The Museum is 100,000 square feet, including 31,000 square feet reserved for exhibition galleries that share the history of the Medal of Honor and the stories of the American heroes who earned it. Through immersive exhibits, educational programming and leadership initiatives, the Museum honors the one-of-a-kind Americans who have received the nation's highest military decoration for valor in combat.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle and New York City. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alexandria's corporate responsibility initiatives, partnerships and support of charitable and community organizations; Alexandria's ongoing support of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation; the anticipated impact or benefits of Alexandria's support and partnership; and the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation's and the National Medal of Honor Museum's mission, programs, initiatives and expected impact. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs, or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Cohen, Assistant Vice President – Corporate Strategy Events, (646) 799-2617, [email protected]

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.