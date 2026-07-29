Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Foundational Milestone in Mission-Critical Partnership with the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health to Advance Precision Medicine for Depression

PASADENA, Calif, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science and advanced technology innovation clusters, today announced with the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) that the Multi-Modal Assessment and Phenotyping in Depression (MAP-D) initiative has successfully completed its critical design phase, marking a foundational milestone toward a first-of-its-kind clinical study designed to redefine how major depressive disorder is diagnosed and treated through precision medicine. Launched with Alexandria's vision and first funding, and founded on its strategic partnership with the FNIH, MAP-D seeks to identify and validate biological signatures of depression that can enable more personalized treatment approaches, accelerate the development of more effective therapies and ultimately improve outcomes for millions of patients.

"Major depressive disorder affects more than 21 million adults in the United States each year, nearly one-third of whom suffer from treatment-resistant depression," said Lynne Zydowsky, PhD, chief of science at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./Alexandria Venture Investments. "For too long, depression has been diagnosed primarily through symptoms and treated as a single disease, despite the biological differences that exist from one patient to another and the frequent overlap with related conditions such as PTSD. We are proud to partner with the FNIH to advance a transformative precision medicine framework that has the potential to fundamentally improve how depression is understood, diagnosed and treated."

Alexandria is the FNIH's founding strategic partner, providing the initial catalytic funding and securing the strategic cross-sector support required to establish the public-private partnership and launch the MAP-D initiative. In 2025, the FNIH honored Alexandria with the prestigious Charles A. Sanders, MD, Partnership Award in recognition of the company's extraordinary contributions to accelerating biomedical innovation, exemplified by Alexandria's leadership in advancing this highly consequential initiative.

Completion of the MAP-D design phase establishes the scientific framework for a long-term clinical study that aims to generate one of the most comprehensive depression research datasets ever assembled. As announced today by the FNIH, the initiative is advancing toward a research effort expected to exceed $70 million, beginning with a $22 million, three-year pilot phase. The study will leverage advanced artificial intelligence models to identify relationships between biological markers and patient outcomes. Ultimately, MAP-D seeks to establish biologically informed subtypes of depression, enable more precise treatment selection and accelerate the development of new therapies. Among its critical objectives, the public-private partnership will strive to make its data broadly accessible to qualified researchers, foster transparency, accelerate scientific discovery and extend the benefits of its precision medicine framework to other serious mental illnesses. To learn more about the MAP-D initiative and its partners, please visit fnih.org/our-programs/multi-modal-assessment-phenotyping-depression.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative Megacampus™ ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle and New York City. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated funding, timing, launch, scope, duration, enrollment, expansion and conduct of the MAP-D initiative and its pilot phase; the use of artificial intelligence and other data-analysis methods in the initiative; the initiative's ability to identify and validate biological signatures of depression, inform more personalized treatment approaches, accelerate the development of more effective therapies and improve patient outcomes; and Alexandria's role in and support of the initiative, its collaboration with the FNIH and the anticipated impact and benefits of such support and collaboration. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the availability and timing of funding; the receipt of required approvals; participant recruitment and retention; the performance of collaborators; scientific, technical and operational challenges; and changes in the initiative's design, scope, timing or cost, as well as the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Cohen, Assistant Vice President – Capital Markets & Corporate Operations, (646) 799-2617, [email protected]

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.