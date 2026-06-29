Alfa Laval reinforces commitment to biofuels in new Brazilian biorefinery

LUND, Sweden, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval today announces the signing of a 1.1 BSEK (102 MEUR) contract to supply Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) pre-treatment technology for Acelen's new biorefinery project in Brazil. The order will be fulfilled in phases until completion of the project expected in 2029. Marking a significant step in Alfa Laval's ongoing commitment to support the global transition to renewable energy, the order is also the largest order ever signed in Alfa Laval.

Biofuels are increasingly recognized as a key component in the shift towards more sustainable energy systems, providing alternatives to fossil fuels across transport, industry, and power generation. This is particularly important in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping and aviation. Alfa Laval's technologies are currently deployed in hundreds of biofuel facilities worldwide, supporting producers in optimizing yield, reducing energy consumption, and meeting evolving sustainability requirements.

Under the terms of the contract with Acelen, Alfa Laval will deliver its established HVO pre-treatment systems, consisting of heat exchangers, separators, and engineered components used for all stages of pre-treatment operations to Acelen's new biorefinery, which is scheduled to commence operations in 2029. The facility is designed to produce over 17,230 barrels per day of mainly sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) via the HVO process, utilizing a range of feedstocks including soybean oil, used cooking oil (UCO), and macaúba—a native Brazilian crop with strong potential for biofuel production.

"New projects in the biofuels sector play an important role in expanding production capacity and accelerating energy security. Alfa Laval is committed to support this growth by contributing to the new biorefinery of Acelen," says Tom Erixon, President & CEO, Alfa Laval. "This is a testament to the importance of this field, and to the crucial role our reliable, efficient technology plays for our customers and for society as a whole."

Thanks to Brazil's visionary energy policies developed over several decades, the country has established itself as a global leader in biofuels, demonstrating the power of long-term commitment to sustainable innovation. In Acelen's biorefinery, Alfa Laval's solutions will be used from the clarification section that takes solids out of the used cooking oils, to degumming and absorption units, and onwards into a wastewater treatment unit to further boost the sustainability and profitability of the process. Alfa Laval's portfolio of biofuel solutions covers the entire value chain, from feedstock pretreatment and fermentation to separation, purification, and heat recovery, positioning the company to support the continued development of the biofuels industry.

About Acelen Renewables

Acelen Renewables is a renewable energy company owned by Mubadala Capital, a global alternative asset management firm headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The company is developing an integrated ecosystem for renewable fuel production in Brazil, combining agricultural innovation, industrial technology, and the decarbonization of mobility and aviation.

Acelen's biorefinery project, valued close to 30 BSEK (2.7 BEUR), will position Brazil as a global leader in sustainable fuels for aviation and heavy transport, strengthening national energy security and building resilience amid global volatility.

Contacts

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

[email protected]

Hanna Jeppsson

External Communications, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 767 77 61 56

[email protected]

This is Alfa Laval

Working closely with customers and partners worldwide, Alfa Laval challenges conventional thinking on engineering, quality, and innovation. Together, driving the solutions of the future, inspiring progress towards a more resourceful, less wasteful world.

Alfa Laval is set on creating positive impact in areas that society depends on, including energy, food, water, medicine, maritime transport and offshore operations. As a leading global provider of solutions in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling, the company collaborates closely with many industries to optimize efficiency, reduce emissions and increase yields.

Alfa Laval was founded more than 140 years ago, has customers in over 100 countries, employs more than 23,500 people, and annual sales were 69.6 BSEK (6.6 BEUR) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.alfalaval.com

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/905/4368312/882f58fe4533ebd9.pdf Alfa Laval reinforces commitment to biofuels in new Brazilian biorefinery Alfa Laval Corporate press release https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/i/sustainable-aviation-fuel-saf,c3549600 Sustainable Aviation Fuel SAF

SOURCE Alfa Laval