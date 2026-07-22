Save the date for the Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day on 18 November 2026

News provided by

Alfa Laval

Jul 22, 2026, 02:53 ET

LUND, Sweden, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alfa Laval Group will host a Capital Markets Day on 18 November 2026.

The digital event will be hosted between 1.00-4.00 pm CET.

An invitation with further information and possibility to register for the event will be sent out closer to the event.

Contacts
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90
[email protected]

Beata Ardhe
Executive Assistant Investor Relations, Alfa Laval
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26
[email protected]

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded more than 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 23,670 people, and annual sales were SEK 69.6 billion (6.6 BEUR) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
www.alfalaval.com

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