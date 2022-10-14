Alfalfa Market Size to grow by USD 9.03 Bn, Driven by Rising Population of Cattle in Farms - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alfalfa Market is expected to grow by USD 9.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.26% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Canada and the US are the key markets for alfalfa in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for meat and the adoption of healthy animal feed, such as alfalfa, will facilitate the alfalfa market growth in North America over the forecast period. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the regions to the growth of the infrastructure monitoring market size and actionable market insights.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alfalfa Market 2022-2026

Alfalfa Players with key offerings:

The global alfalfa market is fragmented, with the presence of global and regional vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing their production capacities to gain smooth and easy access to the fast-growing developing markets to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alfalfa Market - Drivers & Challenges:

The alfalfa market is driven by rising population of cattle on farms is notably driving the alfalfa market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The alfalfa market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Alfalfa Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Hay - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cubes - size and forecast 2021-2026

Pellets - size and forecast 2021-2026

Alfalfa Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Alfalfa Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.19 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries Canada, US, China, Belgium, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Dahra ACX Inc., Alfalfa Monegros S.L., Anderson Hay and Grain Co. Inc., Barr AG Ltd., Border Valley Trading, Cubeit Hay Co., Green Prairie International Inc., Gruppo Carli, Hay USA Inc., Haykingdom Inc., M and C Hay, Mitsubishi Corp., MultiFeeds, Nafosa, Oregon Hay Products Inc., Oxbow Animal Health, S and W Seed Co., SL Follen Co., Standlee Premium Products LLC, and Accomazzo Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

