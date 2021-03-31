ALG Vacations™ Declares 2021 "The Year of the Travel Advisor"
Americans' Confidence in Travel Advisors Skyrockets in Wake of COVID-19 Chaos
Mar 31, 2021, 15:01 ET
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent consumer study conducted by ALG Vacations™, Americans' confidence in travel advisors skyrocketed to the 90th percentile, while the value of recommendations from family and friends hit single digits. In the wake of the 2020 COVID travel chaos of bookings, rebookings and cancellations, travel advisors have never been more valued, especially when advisors partner with solid travel companies, like Apple Vacations™ and Funjet Vacations™, that assist in navigating a rapidly changing landscape.
In celebration of the travel agencies, suppliers and destinations who strive to bring personal and professional service to their clients, ALG Vacations™ has declared 2021 "The Year of the Travel Advisor," (#YOTTA2021) which emphasizes the position, importance, visibility and value of the agent community.
"During the height of COVID cancellations and rebookings, no one worked harder, and put in longer hours, to protect their clients than travel advisors." said ALG Vacations™ Group President Ray Snisky. "The value of an experienced travel advisor is more important than ever so customers have a skilled advocate working on their behalf."
If you haven't used a travel advisor before, here are three top reasons to give it a try:
- Get a customized vacation, every time.
From helping you choose your destination and hotel to finding the best flights, room types, and even optional excursions, travel advisors will personalize your vacation based on your individual needs and preferences. Travel advisors are likely to have been to your destination/ hotel or have personal feedback from others who have.
- Gain expert advice.
How an Advisor Helps: Why take your chances? When it comes to planning travel, advisors have years of experience behind them in providing the answers you're looking for. And when it comes to booking group travel, you'll be more than grateful for a travel advisor's advice and assistance.
- Benefit from pro booking tips.
How an Advisor Helps: Advisors know where to find the best deals, and often have access to special offers that aren't available to travelers booking on their own.
ALG Vacations™ (ALGV) is a collection of powerful and growing vacations brands widely recognized for providing the industry's leading leisure travel experience across the world. ALGV features well-established vacations brands including Apple Vacations®, Travel Impressions®, Cheap Caribbean®, Funjet Vacations®, Southwest Vacations®, Blue Sky Tours®, BeachBound®, and United Vacations®. ALGV, a portfolio company of Apple Leisure Group® (ALG), is the leading North American travel, hospitality and leisure management group.
