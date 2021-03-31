ALG Vacations™ Declares 2021 "The Year of the Travel Advisor"

In celebration of the travel agencies, suppliers and destinations who strive to bring personal and professional service to their clients, ALG Vacations™ has declared 2021 "The Year of the Travel Advisor," (#YOTTA2021) which emphasizes the position, importance, visibility and value of the agent community.

"During the height of COVID cancellations and rebookings, no one worked harder, and put in longer hours, to protect their clients than travel advisors." said ALG Vacations™ Group President Ray Snisky. "The value of an experienced travel advisor is more important than ever so customers have a skilled advocate working on their behalf."

If you haven't used a travel advisor before, here are three top reasons to give it a try:

Get a customized vacation, every time.

From helping you choose your destination and hotel to finding the best flights, room types, and even optional excursions, travel advisors will personalize your vacation based on your individual needs and preferences. Travel advisors are likely to have been to your destination/ hotel or have personal feedback from others who have. Gain expert advice.

How an Advisor Helps: Why take your chances? When it comes to planning travel, advisors have years of experience behind them in providing the answers you're looking for. And when it comes to booking group travel, you'll be more than grateful for a travel advisor's advice and assistance. Benefit from pro booking tips.

How an Advisor Helps: Advisors know where to find the best deals, and often have access to special offers that aren't available to travelers booking on their own.

