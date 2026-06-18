Algorand Foundation Announces Post-Quantum Security Roadmap, Targets Broad Quantum Resilience by 2027

The roadmap covers every layer of the Algorand protocol, from user wallets and developer tooling to consensus mechanisms, with milestones beginning in Q3 2026 and deployment progressing through the end of 2027.

DOVER, Del., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation today announced a comprehensive post-quantum security roadmap, committing to advance broad quantum resilience by the end of 2027, well before NIST deprecates legacy RSA key sizes, and three years ahead of the NSA's target for national security systems. Every layer of the protocol is included in the roadmap, from user wallets and developer tooling to consensus mechanisms.

Beginning Q3 2026, Algorand will introduce native post-quantum accounts for existing users or developers. Post-quantum account creation will be available directly within the Pera wallet, and all SDKs will be updated accordingly. Later this year, the Foundation will introduce post-quantum multi-signatures and begin migrating its own treasury to post-quantum accounts. Stakers will additionally be able to stake from post-quantum accounts. The roadmap comes four years after Algorand began post-quantum preparations with the deployment of State Proofs signed with the Falcon signature scheme in 2022.

"Post-quantum security cannot be retrofitted after Q-Day," said Bruno Martins, Chief Technology Officer, Algorand Foundation. "Every institution tokenizing or staking, every developer building, and every user transacting on Algorand needs to know their assets will remain secure should the quantum threat materialize. This roadmap gives them that assurance, starting with concrete deployments in 2026."

The roadmap addresses the deeper cryptographic layers of the protocol, including post-quantum consensus, a post-quantum Verifiable Random Function (VRF), an active research area in cryptography that Algorand is helping to advance from peer-reviewed research toward production deployment. Algorand is also committing to cryptographic agility and a hybrid approach to post-quantum preparations. Cryptographic agility will enable Algorand to be easily integrated by systems that support multiple signature schemes. A hybrid approach enables accounts to be secured by any combination of keys, providing a robust defense against both classical and post-quantum security risks.

"Migrating a live protocol takes years, and the probability of a quantum attack on legacy cryptography grows meaningfully as the end of this decade approaches," said Chris Peikert, Chief Scientific Officer, Algorand Foundation. "Algorand's roadmap deploys advanced, peer-reviewed post-quantum cryptography across every layer of a live production protocol, including the consensus mechanism, at an unprecedented scale."

The quantum roadmap is being released as Algorand celebrates its seventh anniversary and seven years without downtime. Algorand is building toward broad quantum resilience before the end of next year. Further announcements on individual milestones will be made as development progresses.

About Algorand

Algorand is a public layer-1 blockchain built for financial empowerment. Algorand offers tools to move money across borders, issue and manage assets, verify identity, and develop services that rely on dependable performance and instant settlement. Developers and organizations use Algorand to create practical tools for payments, identity, asset tokenization, public records, and other financial services. Algorand's all-in-one blockchain infrastructure powers financial apps that are easy to build, simple to use, and unlock economic opportunity for users.

Today, the Algorand ecosystem spans startups, developers, governments, and global partners building real-world financial and digital asset solutions. With Algorand, you decide where your money lives, how it moves, and who can access it. To learn more and join the financial empowerment movement, visit algorand.co.

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Algorand's planned post-quantum protocol upgrades, product releases, and timelines, including the introduction of native post-quantum accounts, post-quantum multi-signatures, treasury migration, and broad quantum resilience by 2027. These statements reflect the Algorand Foundation's current expectations and are subject to change as development progresses, as research in post-quantum cryptography evolves, and as external standards (including those of NIST and other standards bodies) develop. Actual results, timing, and scope may differ. The Algorand Foundation undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required.

SOURCE Algorand Foundation