Algorand's HesabPay Supports Over 600,000 Refugee Returnees in Afghanistan Since Council's Berlin Meeting

New operational data highlights the Humanitarian Payments Council's momentum ahead of its Washington, D.C. summit.

DOVER, Del., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Algorand Foundation today shared new progress from its Humanitarian Payments Council, marking a shift from pilot projects to institutional-scale deployments. Convening today in Washington, D.C. to build on the foundations laid during their September meeting in Berlin, Council members are highlighting a major expansion of blockchain-backed aid delivery in high-stakes environments.

Most notably, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, it has scaled its use of reloadable cards through HesabPay, the Algorand-powered payments platform, to support more than 625,000 refugee returnees and over 17,500 internally displaced people in Afghanistan, with more than $35 million in assistance. This operational milestone reflects the network's ability to support large-scale aid disbursement in a live deployment and provide secure, immediate financial empowerment in regions where traditional banking infrastructure is absent or limited.

"Blockchain-powered payment infrastructure that is locally connected, globally compliant, and fully traceable has the potential to strengthen trusted aid delivery. The next step is continued collaboration to expand reliable digital financial ecosystems that can help deliver humanitarian assistance more securely, efficiently, and transparently for donors, regulators, and forcibly displaced people and communities alike," said Carmen Hett, Corporate Treasurer at UNHCR.

"The progress achieved since our Berlin meeting is clear evidence that tokenized aid is moving from a novelty to a practical, scalable option for global aid delivery, particularly in economically distressed countries where traditional banking infrastructure is virtually nonexistent," said Matt Keller, Head of Impact at the Algorand Foundation. "By scaling our work with UNHCR and HesabPay to reach over 600,000 returnees in Afghanistan, we are showing the international community that blockchain-based aid can deliver speed, transparency, and cost-efficiency where traditional infrastructure is limited."

This operational progress serves as the backdrop for the Humanitarian Payments Council meeting taking place this week in Washington, D.C. The event convenes international humanitarian agencies, financial institutions, fintech providers, and policymakers to discuss scalable frameworks for global humanitarian stablecoin deployments.

About Algorand

Algorand is a public layer-1 blockchain built for financial empowerment. Algorand offers tools to move money across borders, issue and manage assets, verify identity, and develop services that rely on dependable performance and instant settlement. Developers and organizations use Algorand to create practical tools for payments, identity, asset tokenization, public records, and other financial services. Algorand's all-in-one blockchain infrastructure powers financial apps that are easy to build, simple to use, and unlock economic opportunity for users.

Today, the Algorand ecosystem spans startups, developers, governments, and global partners building real-world financial and digital asset solutions. With Algorand, you decide where your money lives, how it moves, and who can access it. To learn more and join the financial empowerment movement, visit algorand.co.

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only. The information is provided by the Algorand Foundation and, while we strive to keep it accurate and current, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, as to its completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability for any purpose. Nothing in this release constitutes legal, financial, tax, or investment advice, nor an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation. References to third parties, including any organizations, agencies, products, or platforms, are for informational purposes only and do not imply any endorsement, affiliation, or partnership beyond what is expressly stated. All third-party names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Operational figures reflect information available as of the date of this release and may be subject to revision. Any statements regarding future plans, integrations, deployments, or timelines are forward-looking and subject to change. The Algorand Foundation undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required.

SOURCE Algorand Foundation