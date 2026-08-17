AliExpress Enhances U.S. Shopping Experience Ahead of 2026 Back-to-School Sale

Continued investment in service upgrades gives U.S. shoppers clearer tracking, streamlined refunds, and more consistent support from checkout through delivery

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress today announced a new phase of ongoing U.S. customer experience enhancements designed to give shoppers clearer order information, simpler eligible refunds, and more consistent support throughout the shopping journey.

Rolling out ahead of the company's annual Back-to-School Sale, which runs Aug. 17–26, these enhancements reflect AliExpress' continued investment in creating a more reliable and convenient shopping experience for U.S. consumers.

"Shoppers come to AliExpress for value and selection, and they expect a dependable experience from checkout through delivery," said Chris Gu, U.S. Country Manager, AliExpress. "We are improving the way customers track orders, receive eligible refunds, and access support so shopping on AliExpress is easier throughout the year. This work is central to the experience we are building for consumers across America who trust us for their shopping needs."

Elevating the shopping experience

Customer confidence extends beyond the point of purchase through AliExpress' Fast Delivery guarantee, which provides customers with built-in protections if eligible orders are delayed, lost, damaged, or not delivered. AliExpress' Fast Delivery guarantee is currently available on approximately 95% of products offered to U.S. shoppers. For eligible orders without delivery confirmation during the applicable guaranteed window, customers can easily request refunds that are automatically approved upon submission. The window is 20 days after shipment for products stocked in the U.S. and 30 days after shipment for cross-border products.

AliExpress is also simplifying certain eligible refund claims by using tracking, order, and seller information already available through the platform, reducing the documentation shoppers must submit. This applies when tracking shows a package as delivered but the shopper did not receive it, or when an item differs significantly from its listing.

Under a new in-stock guarantee, when an eligible paid order is canceled because an item is out of stock, the shopper will receive a full refund and can claim a coupon in the AliExpress app with no minimum purchase requirement. The coupon is $2 for eligible Brand+ products and $1 for other eligible products.

More consistent service from checkout through delivery

Beginning Aug. 30, AliExpress will reinforce its U.S. service standard for sellers, including earlier penalties for repeated order cancellations and listing inaccuracies. These policies are designed to reduce unexpected cancellations and improve product accuracy for shoppers.

AliExpress is also expanding its direct coordination with delivery partners for eligible U.S. orders. Shoppers will receive clearer tracking milestones and carrier contact information in the app, while AliExpress can work directly with the carrier to address lost or delayed packages. Photo proof of delivery, already available for many cross-border orders, is being extended to eligible locally shipped orders.

Back-to-School Sale

This year's Back-to-School Sale, running Aug. 17–26, will offer deals of up to 90% off sitewide across tech, home, and fashion. Shoppers can also save through coupons, with discounts of up to 20%. PayPal users can receive $15 off orders of $129 or more and $35 off orders of $299 or more.*

The sale will also feature several exclusive product launches through Brand+, AliExpress' designation for sellers offering original, high-quality products from verified brands. During the June Summer Sale, Brand+ accounted for nearly 40% of all orders, demonstrating strong consumer demand for authenticated products and the added confidence the program provides.

Featured items include the 361° Joker 2, Nikola Jokić's second-generation signature basketball shoe in three AliExpress-exclusive colorways, GameSir gaming controllers, ergonomic desk chairs , and mattress toppers for dorm rooms and study spaces.

Throughout the event, AliExpress will also host eight Reddit giveaways featuring products from Brand+. Giveaway items include products from GameSir, EliteWheels, FIFINE, AYN, MCHOSE , and other participating brands. Additional giveaway details will be announced through AliExpress' Reddit channels.

* Subject to the relevant terms and conditions. Coupons are available on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible items, with exclusions.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

SOURCE AliExpress