Align ENT + Allergy Partners with Michigan Ear Institute and Lakeshore ENT to Expand Physician-Led Care in Michigan and Ohio

DETROIT, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Align ENT + Allergy ("Align"), a management services organization supporting physician-led ENT and allergy practices, today announced a strategic partnership with Michigan Ear Institute ("MEI") and Lakeshore ENT ("LENT"), two of Southeast Michigan's most established and respected otolaryngology groups.

MEI and LENT bring decades of clinical excellence, innovation, and academic leadership to Align's growing community. This partnership marks a transformative milestone for Align — nearly doubling the organization's size, significantly expanding its presence across Michigan, and establishing a foothold in Ohio. Together, the combined platform broadens patient access to high-quality ENT, allergy, and audiology care close to home, while adding tertiary capabilities that strengthen the network as a whole.

A National Leader in Otology and Tertiary Ear Health

Michigan Ear Institute is one of the country's few surgical groups dedicated to hearing, balance, skull base, and facial nerve disorders in both adults and children. With a prestigious reputation in otology, MEI has helped advance ear and hearing care nationwide through its focus on academic medicine, including fellowship and residency programs, ongoing clinical research, and technological innovation led by its nine highly regarded physicians.

"This partnership reflects an exciting next chapter for our practice," said Dennis I. Bojrab, MD, partner physician at Michigan Ear Institute. "Joining Align allows us to preserve what makes MEI unique while gaining the resources and infrastructure to further advance patient outcomes, research, and physician training on a national level."

Comprehensive ENT Care with Subspecialty Depth Across Southeast Michigan

Lakeshore ENT is a leading Southeast Michigan otolaryngology practice with fourteen physicians across six locations. The practice is distinguished by its strong foundation in general otolaryngology, complemented by selected subspecialty expertise, including laryngology, facial plastic surgery, and sinus, thyroid, and parathyroid surgery. This enables comprehensive care for both routine and more complex conditions within a unified clinical model rooted in the communities Lakeshore serves.

"We have always prioritized delivering high-quality care close to home," said Adam D. Rubin, MD, President of Lakeshore ENT. "Through our partnership with Align, we're able to maintain that local focus while gaining the support of a larger organization, allowing us to stay grounded in our community and continue delivering exceptional service."

Strengthening and Scaling Align's Physician-Led Community

With the addition of MEI and LENT, Align now supports a network of 47 offices, 80 physicians, 24 advanced practice providers, and 87 audiologists, representing more than 700 teammates across its expanding footprint. Align's partner practices are predominantly community-based general ENT and allergy groups that serve as the trusted source of care for the vast majority of patients seeking ear, nose, throat, allergy, and hearing services — strengthened by selected subspecialty capabilities and now anchored by one of the country's premier tertiary ear programs.

Together, MEI and Lakeshore reflect what Align is building: a platform where patients receive high-quality care close to home, where physicians have the infrastructure to focus on medicine rather than administration, and where hospital and health plan partners have a reliable, multi-state group to work with as the demand for accessible specialty care continues to grow.

Align's strategy rests on three commitments: expanding patient access to comprehensive ENT, allergy, and audiology care; advancing clinical quality; and delivering value to partners—all while preserving the local clinical leadership that defines each practice.

About Align ENT + Allergy

Align ENT + Allergy is a management services organization supporting a community of physician-led ENT and allergy practices across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, and Ohio. Align partners with leading regional groups to expand patient access to comprehensive ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology care close to home; to advance clinical quality through experienced physicians, shared best practices, and academic engagement; and to strengthen the long-term viability of independent specialty medicine. Through a true partnership model, Align provides comprehensive practice management services while partners retain local clinical leadership, allowing physicians to focus on patient care within the communities they serve. For more information, visit AlignENTA.com.

SOURCE Align ENT + Allergy