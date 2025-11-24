Align ENT + Allergy Welcomes Hunterdon Otolaryngology & Allergy Associates to Its Physician-Led Community

FLEMINGTON, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunterdon Otolaryngology & Allergy Associates ("Hunterdon"), a private practice serving patients in Flemington and Hillsborough, NJ, has joined Align ENT + Allergy ("Align"), a physician-led management services organization supporting independent ENT and Allergy practices.

Hunterdon provides comprehensive ear, nose, and throat care, allergy and asthma services, hearing loss treatment, and facial plastic surgery to patients across Central New Jersey and Western Pennsylvania. The practice includes seven board-certified physicians, one nurse practitioner, and two audiologists.

This partnership expands Align's presence in New Jersey and strengthens its network of practices dedicated to improving lives through compassionate service.

"Hunterdon is deeply rooted in the communities it serves," said James Grant, MD, CEO of Align ENT + Allergy. "We look forward to helping the physicians pursue their commitment to exceptional, patient-centered care while preserving their clinical autonomy and local leadership."

Align will support Hunterdon with revenue cycle management, finance, human resources, IT, operations, marketing, and recruitment, enabling providers to stay focused on clinical care while benefiting from shared resources and collaboration within Align's community of ENT and Allergy practices.

"This partnership helps ensure our time and attention remain where they belong — with our patients," said David F. Kroon, MD, FACS, of Hunterdon. "Align allows us to continue practicing high-quality medicine while lightening the administrative load that has grown exponentially in recent years."

About Align ENT + Allergy

Align ENT + Allergy is a management services organization (MSO) supporting a community of physician-led ENT and Allergy practices. Through a true partnership model, Align provides comprehensive practice management services to private practices. Partners gain the advantages of a professionalized MSO while retaining local control, allowing them to focus on providing high-quality, cost-effective personalized care within their communities. For more information, visit AlignENTA.com.

SOURCE Align ENT + Allergy