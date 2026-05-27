ALINA Residences advances service excellence as part of new hospitality-driven program

The modern luxury community in downtown Boca Raton joins a select group of high-rise properties shaping the future of residential service standards

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALINA Residences is one of the seven inaugural residences participating in a new program to bring hospitality-level service standards into luxury residential living as part of FirstService Residential's collaboration with ATELIER CX, the consulting division of Forbes Travel Guide.

Situated in the heart of downtown Boca Raton, just steps from Mizner Park, ALINA Residences stands within one of South Florida's most influential and sought-after neighborhoods. Known for its blend of culture, dining, retail, and proximity to the ocean, the location reinforces the property's positioning as a destination for full-time residents and seasonal homeowners seeking convenience paired with elevated design.

Rather than focusing solely on traditional luxury amenities, ALINA has built its reputation around a more holistic lifestyle offering, where architecture, green space, and service integrate seamlessly. That approach positioned the property among a select group of high-rise residences helping to shape and refine service standards in luxury residential living.

"At ALINA, our focus has always been on delivering a thoughtful and well-rounded experience for our residents," said German Cabieses, general manager with FirstService Residential, the property's management company. "Participating in this program allows us to build on that foundation by aligning with world-class hospitality-driven standards that bring greater consistency and intention to how service is delivered every day."

The program introduces a structured framework incorporating training, service design and independent evaluation to support long-term execution. At ALINA Residences, this includes operational assessments, refinement of service workflows and targeted training for onsite teams to align with globally recognized hospitality benchmarks."

"We're continuing to see luxury buildings place greater emphasis on how service is delivered, not just what is offered," said Amy Sanchez, president, high-rise North markets, South Region, FirstService Residential. "ALINA is well positioned to lead in that space, and this program creates a strong framework for advancing the level of consistency and professionalism residents experience every day."

"For our one-of-a-kind community, maintaining a high standard of living for residents is always the priority," shared the Board of Directors at ALINA Residences. "This initiative provides an added layer of discipline and accountability that supports the quality and consistency our community expects."

Completed in phases between 2020 and 2025, ALINA Residences is a contemporary luxury development designed by Garcia Stromberg/GS4 Studios and developed by El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company, with a master plan that emphasizes open green space and seamless indoor-outdoor living.

The property has received multiple industry accolades, including Project of the Year from the Construction Association of South Florida, Best Architecture/Design from the South Florida Business Journal's Structure Awards, and recognition at the USA & Americas Property Awards.

Click here to find more information about this program

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About Forbes Travel Guide and ATELIER CX

Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on luxury hospitality, provides world-class professional services through its consulting division ATELIER CX to service-oriented businesses such as luxury retail, residential, air travel, private clubs and more through bespoke training solutions, custom service standards and expert evaluation services.

SOURCE FirstService Residential