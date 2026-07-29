ALINA Residences Earns VERIFIED™ Luxury Residences Designation from Forbes Travel Guide

Designation recognizes the property's commitment to exceptional resident service and hospitality-inspired living

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALINA Residences has earned the VERIFIED™ Luxury Residences designation from Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury hospitality. Developed by Atelier CX, Forbes Travel Guide's consulting division, the designation recognizes luxury residential communities committed to delivering exceptional resident experiences inspired by the world's finest hotels.

ALINA Residences, Boca Raton, Florida

For prospective residents and buyers, the VERIFIED Luxury Residences designation offers confidence that a residential community has demonstrated a commitment to personalized, consistent service and an elevated residential experience. Inspired by the service culture of the world's leading luxury hotels, the designation recognizes high-rises where the principles of luxury hospitality shape the everyday resident experience.

To earn the designation, ALINA Residences completed a comprehensive verification process that evaluated its service culture, operational practices and resident experience against the program's standards.



In addition to being a valued charter participant in the VERIFIED Luxury Residences program, FirstService Residential collaborated with Atelier CX to develop signature service excellence standards for its residences focused on elevating daily living and strengthening consistency.

Situated in the heart of downtown Boca Raton, just steps from Mizner Park, ALINA Residences stands within one of South Florida's most influential and sought-after neighborhoods. Known for its blend of culture, dining, retail, and proximity to the ocean, the location reinforces the property's positioning as a destination for full-time residents and seasonal homeowners seeking convenience paired with elevated design.

"For our one-of-a-kind community, maintaining an exceptional standard of living for residents is always the priority," shared the Board of Directors at ALINA Residences. "This designation reflects the caliber of service, hospitality, and attention to detail that residents experience at ALINA every day and reinforces our commitment to setting the standard for luxury living."



"Luxury today is defined not only by beautiful residences and exceptional amenities, but by how people feel every day in the place they call home," said Hermann Elger, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide. "The VERIFIED Luxury Residences designation recognizes communities that have embraced the service philosophy of the world's finest hotels, creating resident experiences that are thoughtful and consistently exceptional."

To view the inaugural collection of VERIFIED™ Luxury Residences, visit forbestravelguide.com/residences

About Forbes Travel Guide and Atelier CX

Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the global authority on luxury hospitality, provides world-class professional services through its consulting division, Atelier CX, to service-oriented businesses including luxury residential communities, retail brands, private aviation, clubs and other experience-driven organizations. Through bespoke training solutions, custom service standards and expert evaluation services, Atelier CX helps organizations elevate service excellence and create meaningful customer experiences.

About FirstService Residential



FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential