FirstService Residential-managed high-rises earn VERIFIED™ Luxury Residences designation from Forbes Travel Guide

Seven residential communities recognized among the inaugural collection for their commitment to hospitality-inspired service and delivering exceptional resident experiences

DANIA BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading property management company in North America, today announced that seven residential communities it manages have earned the VERIFIED™ Luxury Residences designation from Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on hospitality.

Congratulations to the seven FirstService Residential-managed properties that are among the first in the world to receive Forbes Travel Guide's VERIFIED™ Luxury Residences designation. Speed Speed

Developed by ATELIER CX, Forbes Travel Guide's consulting division, the designation recognizes properties committed to delivering exceptional resident experiences inspired by the world's finest hospitality brands. The program introduces independently verified service standards to residential living, establishing a new benchmark for service excellence in the property management industry.

The seven FirstService Residential-managed buildings are among the inaugural collection of properties to receive this recognition:

53 West 53 | New York City, New York

| New York City, New York ALINA Residences | Boca Raton, Florida

| Boca Raton, Florida Jade Signature | Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

| Sunny Isles Beach, Florida PIER 4 | Boston, Massachusetts

| Boston, Massachusetts Residences at the Stoneleigh | Dallas, Texas

| Dallas, Texas Residences by Armani/Casa Miami | Miami, Florida

| Miami, Florida The Sun Rose Residences | West Hollywood, California

The VERIFIED™ Luxury Residences designation represents a significant advancement for the residential industry. For the first time, luxury residential communities can earn recognition based on independently verified service standards, not solely architecture, amenities, or location. As luxury buyers increasingly seek personalization, consistency, and assurance of quality, the program establishes a new benchmark for residential living inspired by the world's leading hospitality brands.

To earn the designation, each property completed a comprehensive training program and verification process that evaluated its service culture, operational practices, and service delivery against the program's criteria.

"At FirstService Residential, our goal is not simply to manage properties, but to create moments that make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents," said David Diestel, chief executive officer of FirstService Residential. "We are grateful to Forbes Travel Guide and ATELIER CX for collaborating with us to innovate and bring world-class hospitality to residential living. Together, we are bringing the principles of anticipatory service to residential communities, creating experiences that feel personal, intuitive, and reflective of each property's unique character."

"Luxury today is defined not only by beautiful residences and exceptional amenities, but by how people feel every day in the place they call home," said Hermann Elger, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide. "The VERIFIED Luxury Residences designation recognizes communities that have embraced the service philosophy of the world's finest hotels, creating resident experiences that are thoughtful and consistently exceptional."

The designation also reflects the continued evolution of FirstService Residential's collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide and ATELIER CX to bring hospitality-inspired service principles to residential communities. Through customized standards, training, and ongoing assessments, the program establishes a framework for delivering exceptional service with consistency and accountability, while allowing each property to express its own distinctive identity and vision for residential living.

"This level of achievement is reserved for a truly exceptional group of high-rises," said Robert Smith, president of the South Region at FirstService Residential. "These communities are recognized not only for their architecture, amenities, and locations, but for the quality and consistency of the service residents receive every day. Earning the VERIFIED™ Luxury Residences designation reflects a commitment by boards and onsite teams to creating experiences that rival the world's finest hospitality brands. It reinforces each property's position among the most distinguished residential addresses in its market while delivering lasting value for residents."

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About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

About Forbes Travel Guide and ATELIER CX

Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), the global authority on luxury hospitality, provides world-class professional services through its consulting division, Atelier CX, to service-oriented businesses including luxury residential communities, retail brands, private aviation, clubs and other experience-driven organizations. Through bespoke training solutions, custom service standards and expert evaluation services, Atelier CX helps organizations elevate service excellence and create meaningful customer experiences.

SOURCE FirstService Residential