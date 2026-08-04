Alkami and Arkatechture Partner to Help Financial Institutions Accelerate Data-Driven Growth

Armstrong Bank is live on the integration, which brings Alkami's enriched transaction intelligence into Arkatechture's Arkalytics platform to support faster, more informed decisions across the institution.

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., and Arkatechture, a data infrastructure and analytics provider for financial institutions, today announced a partnership and integration designed to help banks and credit unions turn transaction data into decision-ready transaction intelligence. Alkami research has found that "Data-First" financial institutions reported up to 5x higher year-over-year annual average revenue growth compared to less digitally mature peers, highlighting the role trusted, actionable data can play in helping financial institutions drive growth.¹

Through the integration, Arkatechture's Arkalytics platform sends transaction data to the Alkami Data & Marketing Solution, where it is cleansed, categorized, and enriched using Alkami's knowledge base of more than 65,000 cataloged merchants. The enriched data is then returned to Arkalytics, where financial institutions can access strategic insights, account holder transaction data such as competitive bill pay activity, financial health, and share of wallet combined with demographic, product, balance, and other institutional data.

Together, the solutions help financial institutions gain a more complete view of account holders, improve data quality and governance, and make faster, more informed decisions across marketing, product strategy, technology investment and growth planning.

"At Armstrong Bank, we view data as a strategic asset that helps us better understand our customers, identify opportunities, and make smarter decisions across the organization," said Nick Jones, executive vice president and chief information officer at Armstrong Bank. "By bringing Alkami's enriched transaction intelligence into Arkatechture's analytics platform, we can give our teams a clearer view of customer needs, payment behaviors, and relationship opportunities — helping us turn information into action faster."

"Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to use data to drive measurable impact, but that requires trusted, accurate and accessible insights across the enterprise," said Christina Miller, vice president, channel and partner growth at Alkami. "This partnership with Arkatechture reflects Alkami's commitment to being an open and connected software provider that makes it easier for banks and credit unions to work with the partners they trust."

For Alkami customers, the integration is designed to reduce manual work and accelerate time-to-value through a turnkey connection between Arkalytics and the Alkami Data & Marketing Solution. The combined solution supports more effective audience segmentation, enhanced reporting, and a scalable framework for data-driven growth.

"Arkalytics gives financial institutions the foundation to centralize, visualize, and act on their information, while Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution brings the transaction intelligence that makes those insights more meaningful," said Jamie Jackson, founder and chief executive officer of Arkatechture. "By bringing these capabilities together, we are helping banks and credit unions deploy a modern analytics stack that supports confident decision-making every day."

To learn more about Alkami's Data & Marketing Solution, visit here. To learn more about Arkatechture and Arkalytics, visit here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

¹ The 2025 Update to Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Maturity Model, Alkami in partnership with Emerald Research Group.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Arkatechture

Arkatechture is a data and analytics company serving highly regulated industries including finance, retail, and healthcare. Our flagship product, Arkalytics, is built for credit unions and community banks, unifying 100+ systems into one governed foundation powering dashboards, predictive models, and AI. We also deliver data strategy, custom builds, migrations, consulting and staff augmentation.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.