Alkami Expands Partnership with Plaid to Deliver Connected Digital Banking Experiences

Integrated Plaid capabilities enable seamless account linking, comprehensive financial visibility, and enriched transaction data directly within the Alkami Digital Banking Platform

PLANO, Texas, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its partnership with Plaid, the data network powering the digital financial ecosystem. Through a pre-built integration within the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, financial institutions can allow account holders to link external accounts instantly, see all their transactions in one place, and get clean, accurate data about where their money is going.

For financial institutions, this means less time building and more time delivering better experiences for their account holders. Because Plaid is embedded in the Alkami Platform, financial institutions can offer these capabilities to their account holders with minimal technical lift, and replace fragmented data experiences.

"For financial institutions, delivering exceptional digital experiences increasingly depends on providing account holders with a complete, connected view of their financial lives," said Josh Winstead, vice president, corporate development at Alkami. "This next phase of our partnership with Plaid reflects a shared commitment to making it easier for banks and credit unions to deliver connected experiences through a unified digital sales and service platform."

The integration is now live and available to financial institutions on the Alkami Platform, enabling them to leverage Plaid's connectivity without separate vendor management or custom development.

Key capabilities include:

Instant Account Verification: Allows account holders to securely link external accounts in seconds for transfers and bill payments, while institutions receive verified identity data on every linked account, helping to reduce fraud risk and increase confidence in every transaction.

Allows account holders to securely link external accounts in seconds for transfers and bill payments, while institutions receive verified identity data on every linked account, helping to reduce risk and increase confidence in every transaction. Transactions consolidation: Aggregates external account data directly within digital banking, giving account holders a complete view of their finances across financial institutions while helping banks and credit unions strengthen their position as the primary financial relationship.

Aggregates external account data directly within digital banking, giving account holders a complete view of their finances across financial institutions while helping banks and credit unions strengthen their position as the primary financial relationship. Data enrichment: Improves first-party transaction data with enhanced merchant descriptions and intelligent categorization, reducing disputes while delivering more meaningful financial insights.

By integrating Plaid directly into the Alkami Platform, financial institutions benefit from broader account coverage, more reliable connections, and higher-quality financial data. In a recent test, Plaid's onboarding flow converted 23% better than competitors, and the results speak for themselves: more than 95% of accounts are eligible for instant authentication, monthly disconnection rates stay below 1%, and transaction categorization accuracy outperforms legacy aggregators for both financial institutions and their account holders.1

"Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to deliver connected, intuitive digital banking experiences," said Adam Yoxtheimer, head of partnerships at Plaid. "By expanding our partnership with Alkami, we're bringing Plaid's trusted connectivity and financial data capabilities directly into the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, helping financial institutions deliver a more complete financial experience that deepens engagement and strengthens account holder relationships."

To learn more about the Alkami and Plaid partnership or request a demonstration, visit here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

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1 Plaid. Additional Verification Methods (Auth Coverage). Available at: https://plaid.com/docs/auth/coverage/. Accessed July 2026.

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.